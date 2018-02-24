Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Zidane hails selfless Ronaldo after Benzema penalty gesture


Football Zidane hails selfless Ronaldo after Benzema penalty gesture

Real coach Zinedine Zidane hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's selflessness after the forward gave up the chance of a hat-trick by allowing Karim Benzema to take a late penalty in Saturday's 4-0 thrashing of Alaves.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Heads up: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Real down Alaves 4-0 play

Heads up: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Real down Alaves 4-0

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Real coach Zinedine Zidane hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's selflessness after the forward gave up the chance of a hat-trick by allowing Karim Benzema to take a late penalty in Saturday's 4-0 thrashing of Alaves.

Zidane restored Gareth Bale to the starting XI to reunite the 'BBC' front line of the Welshman, Ronaldo and Benzema, and all three scored in a confident display at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo, whose first goal was created by a magnificent Benzema flick, stood aside in the 89th minute to allow the Frenchman to convert only his fourth league goal of the season.

"The gesture of Cristiano is very important," said Zidane. "After the game he played, Karim just needed to score a goal.

"He (Ronaldo) had opportunities, he scored twice. After there is this gesture of Cristiano for Karim.

"This proves that between them, there is a good atmosphere, a good relationship, and to win and continue what we're doing, it's super important."

The reigning champions' title hopes are all but over, with Real 11 points adrift of leaders Barcelona in third, but a run of four straight wins has ended any worries of missing out on a Champions League spot.

"Confidence returns from playing these kinds of matches," added Zidane.

"After our match against PSG (3-1 win in Champions League), we've been doing much better, maybe there was a missing part or something like that."

Zidane brought Bale back into the starting XI after dropping him to the bench for the midweek victory over Leganes, but 'BBC' were left frustrated for much of the first half.

The deadlock was finally broken shortly before the interval, as Benzema's delightful flick found Ronaldo, who duly drilled the ball into the corner.

The Portuguese forward's return to top form has been key to Real's climb up the table, with the opening goal his 13th in the league this season.

Bale ends drought

Benzema was again the creator as Bale made it two less than a minute into the second period.

The Frenchman powered forward and laid the ball off for Bale, with the 28-year-old winger finishing with aplomb to end a run of six games without scoring.

Ronaldo has been having no such problems in front of goal, though, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wrapped up the points just after the hour mark.

He ran onto Lucas Vazquez's pass to slot home his 13th goal in his last seven games in all competitions, including the vital two in last week's Champions League first-leg win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Benzema was rewarded for his earlier assists with the chance for only a second league goal since November, which he took with little fuss.

Barcelona can open up a 10-point lead over Atletico Madrid when they host Girona later on Saturday, with Diego Simeone's capital club not playing until their Sunday visit to Sevilla.

Elsewhere, Celta Vigo gave their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League a boost as Iago Aspas scored in a 2-0 win over Eibar.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Salah takes Liverpool to second, West Brom in danger Football Salah takes Liverpool to second, West Brom in danger
Football: Lewandowski, Heynckes miss records as Bayern held Football Lewandowski, Heynckes miss records as Bayern held
Football: Lewandowski's change of agent fuels fresh Real rumours Football Lewandowski's change of agent fuels fresh Real rumours
Football: Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second Football Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second
Manchester United: Romelu Lukaku has only scored once against a top 10 side all season Manchester United Romelu Lukaku has only scored once against a top 10 side all season
Football: Neymar fit for PSG squad against Marseille Football Neymar fit for PSG squad against Marseille

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
2 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in the...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at Kotokobullet
4 WAFU Women's Championship Black Queens beat Nigeria to qualify for...bullet
5 Sulley Brothers This is how Muniru Sulley celebrated Muntari’s...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Here are all the clubs Sulley Muntari...bullet
7 Breaking Asante Kotoko sack coach Steven Polackbullet
8 Video Baba Spirit visits Bishop Obinim for strength...bullet
9 Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley...bullet
10 Transfer News 5 things Sulley Muntari can offer...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
4 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
5 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
6 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
9 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
10 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of...bullet

Football

Brazilian midfielder Rafinha wants to make his move to Inter Inter Milan permanent
Football Rafinha hoping to make Inter move permanent
Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi has a knee injury and will miss the Champions League second leg with Tottenham
Football Bernardeschi to miss Spurs clash with surgery likely
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be eager to get his hands on a trophy, even if it would have been fourth on the list of his priorities when the campaign began
Football Arsenal stand in way of Pep's first Man City silverware
Tottenham Hotspur's manager Mauricio Pochettino has compared Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele (L) with Diego Maradona, calling him "a genius of football"
Football 'As good as Maradona': Tottenham boss hails Dembele