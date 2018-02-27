Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Zidane to rest Ronaldo to keep him fresh for PSG


Football Zidane to rest Ronaldo to keep him fresh for PSG

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is giving Cristiano Ronaldo a break and has left him out of the 19-man squad to face Espanyol in La Liga on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo is being given a rest a week ahead of Real's Champions clash with PSG play

Cristiano Ronaldo is being given a rest a week ahead of Real's Champions clash with PSG

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is giving Cristiano Ronaldo a break and has left him out of the 19-man squad to face Espanyol in La Liga on Tuesday.

But Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema are both included in the squad, a week before the second leg of the Champions League last 16 against Paris Saint-Germain.

"It is very important to always keep Cristiano in peak form. He knows that from time to time he must rest," Zidane told a press conference on Monday, suggesting that the decision was mutual.

"He knows this very well and we talk, as always, a great deal."

It will be the second time in three games that the coach has not picked the Portuguese star. Ronaldo also missed the league game against Leganes last Wednesday, which Real won 3-1.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro will likewise miss the game with a reported stomach problem. Zidane has called up 19-year-old Oscar from the academy team.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Transfer window closes on Friday Ghana Premier League Transfer window closes on Friday
Samir Nasri: UEFA hit France's midfielder with six-month doping ban Samir Nasri UEFA hit France's midfielder with six-month doping ban
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt Cristiano Ronaldo gave him Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt Cristiano Ronaldo gave him
Football: UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban Football UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Inter Milan offer Kwadwo Asamoah 3-year deal Ghanaian Players Abroad Inter Milan offer Kwadwo Asamoah 3-year deal
Football: Neymar could still face Real, no operation planned: Emery Football Neymar could still face Real, no operation planned: Emery

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that...bullet
3 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
4 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past...bullet
6 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for his...bullet
7 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian...bullet
8 Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
4 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
5 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
6 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
7 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

EPL English Premier League agree to go on Winter break from next season
Neymar still has a small chance of playing against Real, his PSG coach Unai Emery says
Football Neymar could still face Real, no operation planned: Emery
Max Meyer has so far resisted Schalke's attempts to tie him down to a long-term deal
Football Meyer set to quit Schalke after rejecting new deal
Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says he is ready to play for Italy in two up-coming friendlies
Football Goalkeeping legend Buffon ready to play again for Italy