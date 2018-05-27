Home > Sports > Football >

Footballers heap praises on Gareth Bale's sensational strike


UEFA Champions League Footballers across the world in praise of Gareth Bale's sensational strike

With the game level at 1-1, Bale put Bale ahead with a sensational overhead kick, which led former Manchester United defender Gary Neville to proclaim: 'That may be the best goal I’ve ever seen'. 

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gareth Bale hit a brace as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final on Saturday night, with the winger's first goal being of an extremely high standard.

With the game level at 1-1, Bale put Bale ahead with a sensational overhead kick, which led former Manchester United defender Gary Neville to proclaim: 'That may be the best goal I’ve ever seen'. 

Bale showed exemplary technique to connect with the ball in acrobatic style and beat the stranded Loris Karius.

The Welshman went on to add another goal later in the game, with Karius unable to hold his effort.

Bale's first goal received widespread praise on social media, with Millwall's Tim Cahill commenting: 'Wow what a goal'.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand couldn't contain his excitement at the goal. He wrote: 'Ohmyyyyyyyyyyy what have I just witnessed'.

Derby County defender Curtis Davies, meanwhile, stated: 'I get a headache thinking about attempting that let alone pulling it off!'

play

play

play

play

play

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup? Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?
Arturo Vidal: Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jail Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jail
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool Real Madrid vs Liverpool Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool
Video: Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injury Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injury
Football: Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed Football Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed
Football: Fulham must invest to survive admits Jokanovic Football Fulham must invest to survive admits Jokanovic

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
5 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
6 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour of...bullet
8 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for...bullet
10 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Liverpool were stunned by Mohamed Salah's injury, according to Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum
Football Salah injury was crushing blow admits Wijnaldum
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos tweeted wishing Liverpool's Mohamed Salah a rapid recovery after the Egyptian was injured when the two tangled in the Champions League.
Football After Champions League clash, Ramos wishes Salah a 'rapid recovery'
Fans in Cairo cafes watched anxiously as Egyptian star Mohamed Salah was hurt in the Champions League final.
Football Egypt's football federation optimistic on Salah's injury
Real fans celebratede deep into the night in Madrid
Football Real Madrid set for hero's welcome after European success