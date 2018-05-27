Footballers heap praises on Gareth Bale's sensational strike

news

Gareth Bale hit a brace as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final on Saturday night, with the winger's first goal being of an extremely high standard.

With the game level at 1-1, Bale put Bale ahead with a sensational overhead kick, which led former Manchester United defender Gary Neville to proclaim: 'That may be the best goal I’ve ever seen'.

Bale showed exemplary technique to connect with the ball in acrobatic style and beat the stranded Loris Karius.

The Welshman went on to add another goal later in the game, with Karius unable to hold his effort.

Bale's first goal received widespread praise on social media, with Millwall's Tim Cahill commenting: 'Wow what a goal'.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand couldn't contain his excitement at the goal. He wrote: 'Ohmyyyyyyyyyyy what have I just witnessed'.

Derby County defender Curtis Davies, meanwhile, stated: 'I get a headache thinking about attempting that let alone pulling it off!'