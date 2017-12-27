Former Ballon D'or Winner :  George Weah elected president of Liberia

news

George Oppong has been elected as the president of Liberia after winning a presidential run-off.

The former AC Milan striker has reportedly been given the mandate by the people of Liberia to succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf following a presidential runoff on Tuesday, but the electoral commission is yet to make his victory official.

READ MORE: Good News Galatasaray comes to Emmanuel Eboue rescue

George Weah is believed to have won 12 out of the 15 counties to edge his 73-year-old opponents Joseph Boakai.

However, the mother body of African football CAF has already started celebrating his victory, ahead of the official announcement.