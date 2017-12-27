Former Ballon D'or Winner :  George Weah elected president of Liberia

The former world footballer of the year has won election as the president of Liberia.
The former AC Milan striker has reportedly been given the mandate by the people of Liberia to succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf following a presidential runoff on Tuesday, but the electoral commission is yet to make his victory official.
George Weah is believed to have won 12 out of the 15 counties to edge his 73-year-old opponents Joseph Boakai.
However, the mother body of African football CAF has already started celebrating his victory, ahead of the official announcement.