Home > Sports > Football >

Former Chelsea player Michael Essien released by Indonesian club


Football Former Chelsea player Michael Essien released by Indonesian club

Former Chelsea star Michael Essien has been released from Persib Bandung, the Indonesian club said Thursday, the latest big foreign signing to be axed from the national league in the past two seasons.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Michael Essien agreed to end his contract with Indonesian team Persib Bandung because he believed it was better for his career to return home to Ghana, according to the club spokesman play

Michael Essien agreed to end his contract with Indonesian team Persib Bandung because he believed it was better for his career to return home to Ghana, according to the club spokesman

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Chelsea star Michael Essien has been released from Persib Bandung, the Indonesian club said Thursday, the latest big foreign signing to be axed from the national league in the past two seasons.

The Ghanaian, 35, who signed with the Bandung-based club just over a year ago, had his contract terminated on Wednesday because the club had exceeded its quota of foreign players, Persib Bandung spokesman Irfan Suryadireja said.

"The quota only allows four foreign players," Suryadireja told AFP.

Essien is one of several big name stars, including former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Didier Zokora and former West Ham and Chelsea striker Carlton Cole, who have been axed from Indonesia's Liga 1 in the past 18 months.

Suryadireja said after the arrival of Argentine striker Jonathan Bauman at the start of the season, coach Mario Gomez no longer needed Essien.

Essien agreed to end the contract because he believed it was better for his career to return home to Ghana, said Suryadireja.

Top-flight football returned to Indonesia in 2017 after a two-year hiatus.

Liga 1 replaced the former top-level league, which was halted in 2015 due to a row between the government and Indonesia's FA that triggered turmoil and prompted a one-year ban by FIFA.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: Hearts condemn Anas’ Tiger Eyes PI for fixing their matches #Number12 Hearts condemn Anas’ Tiger Eyes PI for fixing their matches
Number 12 expose: Asamoah Gyan & Baffuor Gyan were helped into the Black Stars Number 12 expose Asamoah Gyan & Baffuor Gyan were helped into the Black Stars
#Number12: Anas’ Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts management #Number12 Anas’ Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts management
Football: Italian Maran appointed Cagliari coach Football Italian Maran appointed Cagliari coach
Anas expose: I had a dossier to aid EOCO pick Nyantakyi in January this year- Niii Lantey Vanderpuije Anas expose I had a dossier to aid EOCO pick Nyantakyi in January this year- Niii Lantey Vanderpuije
Football: 'We were robbed!' Panama World Cup team hotel raided during Oslo match Football 'We were robbed!' Panama World Cup team hotel raided during Oslo match

Recommended Videos

Anas Number 12: Top 5 notable Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas Exposé Anas Number 12 Top 5 notable Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas Exposé
Anas Expose 12: Nyantakyi caught on camera pocketing huge sums of money Anas Expose 12 Nyantakyi caught on camera pocketing huge sums of money
Video: Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas...bullet
4 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
5 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun of Ghana not being at the World Cupbullet
6 Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera...bullet
7 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself...bullet
8 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
9 International Friendly Here is the time Ghana will face...bullet
10 #Number 12 These two top GFA members rejected bribes...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Amazon will exclusively livestream all 10 matches over a bank holiday period and another 10 during the first midweek fixture programme in December, the BBC reported
Football Amazon to show live Premier League football matches from 2019/20
#Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was captured
Russian President Vladimir Putin says World Cup must leave a sporting legacy for youth built around the new and refurbished stadiums
Football Putin says World Cup stadiums must not turn into flea markets
Number 12 expose Government should dissolve GFA- Nii Lantey Vanderpuye