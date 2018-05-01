news

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Joseph Hendricks has declared his intentions of coaching his former employers in the near future.

The technical direction of the Porcupine Warriors has been shrouded with uncertainties with over 13 coaches taking charge of the head coach role in the past 10 years.

According to the former Black Stars defender, Kotoko remains one of the biggest clubs on the continent and deserve to reach greater heights, hence should not be content with placing fourth or third at the end of every season.

''If I should get the chance to coach Kotoko in the near future a top-four finish would certainly not be my target, but go on and win the league and some titles considering the stature of the club as one of Africa's greatest.

He further revealed the plight of many footballers who have been unsuccessful after picking up coaching but added that it would not be the yardstick if he should finally enter into coaching.

''So I would start with some short courses later in the year and hopefully, I would get into full-time coaching,'' Hendricks said.

The current coach of Asante Kotoko, Paa Kwesi Fabin, has faced heavy criticism after their recent loss to arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and could possibly be sacked if past precedent should be followed.

Credit: Football Ghana