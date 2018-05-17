Founder of Peace and Sports arrives in Ghana

news

Joël Bouzou, who is the founder of Peace and Sports, a global initiative to promote the use of sport to foster dialogue and reconciliation around the world was welcomed at the Kotoko International Airport by a group of Ghanaians including journalists, Okyeame Kwame, the Spokesperson of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGHA) ahead of a lecture on Friday.

Bouzou, a four-time Olympian will be the main speaker on a lecture on ‘Peace and Sports’ scheduled for Friday 18th May, 2018 at the Alisa Hotel Accra at 10:00am.

Upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport on Thursday night he reaffirmed his desire to use sports as a tool to propagate peace across the world

He said with tensions rising across the world, it had become even more important for citizens to make conscious efforts to safeguard global peace.

He added that sports has proven to be a vital asset in promoting unity among people from diverse backgrounds and orientations.

Background of Joël Bouzou

Bouzou grew up in Auch, in a sporting family. His father was a PE teacher and Joël participated in many different sports so that he naturally discovered Modern Pentathlon.

He participated in four Olympic Games (Moscow 1980, Los Angeles 1984, Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992) and won the team bronze medal in 1984. He won the Modern Pentathlon World Championships in 1987, beating Milan Kadlec. He is currently Secretary General of the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne.

A member of the Executive Committee for the World Olympians Association (WOA) from 2003–2008, Bouzou also founded a French association Rassemblement par le Sport (Together through Sport) with the aim of helping to socially integrate young people living in volatile suburbs in France through sport.