Four superstitions in favour of Liverpool ahead of Madrid tie


UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour of Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid clash

If superstition is anything to go by in today’s final then Liverpool will rule European football tonight against Champions of Europe Real Madrid.

  Published:
These are the four good omen that are in favour of Liverpool ahead of their final against Real Madrid this evening in Kiev.

In 1981 Prince Charles married Diana Spencer and Liverpool edged Real Madrid to win the European Cup and in 2018 Prince Harry has tied the knot with Meghan Markle so Liverpool faithful are confident history will repeat itself.

In 1981, Frankfurt won the German Cup and Liverpool piped Real Madrid to win the Champions League and this term Frankfurt have won the German Cup, so Liverpool fans believe history will count ahead of the Champions League final.

Tottenham, a club from London were the FA Cup champions in 1981 and Liverpool managed to win the European Cup. Hence, there is this assertion that Liverpool are on their way to winning the Champions League because a London side in Chelsea won this season’s FA Cup like it happened in 1981 when the Reds defeated the ‘White Angels’ to rule European football

Liverpool managed to win the UEFA Champions League the last time Eurovision Song Contest had been held in the host city of the European Cup the previous year. In 2004, the Eurovision Song Contest was held in Istanbul and Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League in 2005 in the same city, so fans are optimistic that since the Eurovision Song Contest was held in Kiev in 2017, they will beat Real Madrid in the final in 2018 in Kiev.

However, Real Madrid defied all odds to emerge as the first club to defend the UEFA Champions League title in the modern era and they want to win it for the third time.

They have also won all finals played since the elite European club football contest was rechristened the UEFA Champions League in the 1992-1993 season.

Zidane as a coach hasn’t never been knocked out nor lost a final in the UEFA Champions League since he took over the Real Madrid job two seasons ago.

All football fans will be alert behind their TV set at 6:45pm to witness an entertaining game as Liverpool faithful bank their hopes on superstition, with Madridistas counting on their all-defying instinct.

