Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

France and Arsenal great Vieira appointed Nice coach


Football France and Arsenal great Vieira appointed Nice coach

Former Arsenal and France star Patrick Vieira, world and European champion with Les Bleus, has taken the reins at top flight Nice, the French club said Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nice said Patrick Vieira was the obvious choice with his experience of bringing on young players as a coach and his exemplary record of success as a player play

Nice said Patrick Vieira was the obvious choice with his experience of bringing on young players as a coach and his exemplary record of success as a player

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Arsenal and France star Patrick Vieira, world and European champion with Les Bleus, has taken the reins at top flight Nice, the French club said Monday.

Vieira, 41, arrives after a stint at MLS outfit New York City FC. He has signed a three-year contract and replaces Lucien Favre who is moving to Borussia Dortmund.

The former midfield dynamo started his playing career at Cannes then had a brief spell AC Milan before becoming the rock on which Arsenal built a decade of glory, starring for the Gunners from 1996-2005.

After winning three Premier League titles and three FA Cups he joined Juventus for a season as the club topped Serie A but then were stripped of the title and then had four years with Inter Milan each topped with a Serie A crown.

In 2011, he retired after a spell back in England with Manchester City and after winning 107 French caps.

He then moved into coaching taking charge of the under-19 and under-21 Manchester City teams before coaching New York, which shares its owner with City.

He leaves New York second in the MLS Eastern Conference after Friday's draw with Atlanta.

"Through its chairman Jean-Pierre Rivere, OGC Nice has announced it was looking for a coach with the ability to continue to play flowing football, bring on young players and take the risk of having them evolve while bringing a winning spirit to the table. That coach is Patrick Vieira," the Riviera club said.

Nice described the 1998 World Cup winner as a "monument of French football," whose dynamism and charisma had made him the obvious choice.

Vieira was due to be officially unveiled later Monday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Players Abroad: Check out Christian Atsu’s family hanging out with Shatta Wale Ghana Players Abroad Check out Christian Atsu’s family hanging out with Shatta Wale
Anas exposé: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns from FIFA/CAF top positions Anas exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns from FIFA/CAF top positions
Football: De Gea demands public apology from Spanish PM Football De Gea demands public apology from Spanish PM
Football: Australia talk up chances against fancied France Football Australia talk up chances against fancied France
Totalitarian Rule!!! Kwesi Nyantakyi, a fearsome dictator amongst fearful ‘football people’ Totalitarian Rule!!! Kwesi Nyantakyi, a fearsome dictator amongst fearful ‘football people’
Audio: Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA President Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA President

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose Aftermath: I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas Expose Aftermath I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA
Anas Expose #12: Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation Anas Expose #12 Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to...bullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Anas Exposé Ghana FA call off all local football gamesbullet
4 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
5 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for...bullet
6 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting...bullet
7 GFA Exco forms five man committee to restructure activities...bullet
8 Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked...bullet
9 Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA...bullet
10 Anas Exposé Kofi Boakye tasked to clear GFA rotbullet

Top Videos

1 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Betraying the Gamebullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered...bullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

Manuel Fernandes will be appearing at his first World Cup, 13 years after making his Portugal debut
Football Spain game vital for Portugal, says Manuel Fernandes
Neymar arrives at Sochi airport, in Russia
Football Neymar lands in Russia, Messi casts doubt over World Cup future
Cristiano Ronaldo is participating at his fourth World Cup with Portugal
Football Ronaldo 'doesn't look worried about his future' - Fernandes
Robbie Williams will fulfil "a boyhood dream" when singing at the World Cup opening ceremony on Thursday
Football Robbie Williams to perform at World Cup opening ceremony