Frank Acheampong scores again in Tianjin Teda's triumph

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong netted his eighth league goal for Tianjin Teda in their 1-0 victory Changchun Yatai on Saturday.

Teda, who demolished Guizhou Zhicheng 5-1 last week, were poised to extend the run to two games for the first time this season when they traveled to Yatai on Match Day 10.

The hosts dominated and created some decent opportunities to break the deadlock but spurned those chances.

And with the match set to end in a goalless stalemate, Tianjin Teda broke the hearts of the home fans with a 81st minute strike from Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong.

The former Anderlecht wideman enjoyed full throttle of the match.

The win propelled Tianjin Teda 8th on the standings with 15 points after 10 games.

