Former Black Stars management committee chairman Fred Pappoe has stated that he is capable of being GFA President.

Accra Great Olympics director was speaking to Asempa FM

“It’s not a matter of you being capable, it is a matter of the electorates saying they want you because you can’t just get up and go and sit in that seat.



”In terms of being capable, I’m sure there are a lot of people who are capable but I don’t think I’m incapable.



“Like many other people who are capable, I think I’m also one of them but at the end of the day it’s not a matter of capabilities but what the electorates want which matters,”

The erstwhile GFA Vice President made this comment after the current vice President George Afriyie announced his desire to contest for the GFA Presidency in 2019.

GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi announced that he was not interested extending his term of office which ends in 2019.