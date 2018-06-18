Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

From Khorramabad to Kazan, Australia's Arzani on World Cup mission


Football From Khorramabad to Kazan, Australia's Arzani on World Cup mission

Daniel Arzani was born in Iran and would not look out of place among the 'Lions of Persia' side that stunned Morocco in their World Cup opener.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Daniel Arzani played street football in Iran before moving to Australia as a boy play

Daniel Arzani played street football in Iran before moving to Australia as a boy

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Daniel Arzani was born in Iran and would not look out of place among the 'Lions of Persia' side that stunned Morocco in their World Cup opener.

Arzani's heart was "pumping" with Aussie pride when he came off the bench to make his World Cup debut in a 2-1 defeat to France in Kazan, the tournament's youngest player attributes his "cocky" reputation to hours of playing street football in his native Khorramabad.

"A lot of it," Arzani said Monday when asked how street football helped forge a natural confidence that has given Australians another reason to believe ahead of a crucial match against Denmark on Thursday.

"Growing up playing in the streets you have to have that, or else you get eaten alive by the other boys.

"I think that's where I get a lot of it from."

Born in January 1999, Arzani was six years old when his family moved to Australia.

The rest -- dreaming of becoming a professional, coming through an Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) programme and signing for A-League side Melbourne City in 2016 -- is history.

Although "really happy" for his native Iran, Arzani wants to make his own mark, for Australia.

"Obviously when we left Iran it was because my parents wanted a better life for me and my brother," said Arzani, whose maiden international goal, an impressive right-foot strike from the left edge of the area, came in a recent 2-1 friendly over Hungary.

"To be able to represent the country that helped us is special."

'The next Harry Kewell'

With slick dribbling skills and a keen eye for goal, Arzani is already being talked of as the next Harry Kewell, the former Leeds, Liverpool and Galatasaray front man whose Socceroos debut, at 17 years and seven months, came against Chile in April 1996.

But Australia great Tim Cahill has been among his biggest influences in the lead-up to Russia.

Unused against France, Cahill is hoping to become only the fourth player in history after Pele and German pair Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose to score in four consecutive World Cups.

At 38 and double Arzani's age, the former Everton star's other role could be just as important for the future of Australian football.

"I mentor them and I push them," said Cahill.

Arzani calls it "tough love", and for Cahill there's nothing better to prepare for the big stage of World Cup games.

"When you play in front of a full house... the lactic acid builds up, the (weight of) expectation, the legs go weak, become numb, the mind goes fuzzy," said Cahill.

Daniel Arzani came up against France's Paul Pogba in the Australian's World Cup debut play

Daniel Arzani came up against France's Paul Pogba in the Australian's World Cup debut

(AFP)

"You can't practise for that."

Cahill added: "I didn't have that explosive talent, but what I had was hard work.

"So how now do I fuse that hard work and discipline into his (Arzani's) life? I give him no choice."

An his first major media appearance Monday, Arzani -- when confronted by rows of journalists -- remarked: "Jesus Christ, this is pretty cool."

But it prompted more laughter than ire, as he went on to explain: "I think I'm confident in what I do, it's what I've been doing my whole life.

"Some people take that as being cocky. For me it doesn't matter, I just want to be me and do the best that I can."

It is an attitude he hopes Van Marwijk will exploit if Australia need that extra spark against Denmark, or in their last group game against Peru.

"He (Van Marwijk) tells me to go out there and not be afraid to take risks and 'do my actions', as he likes to say," said Arzani.

"I think it's important to have a coach that backs you enough to let you do your own thing.

"I feel like I'm ready. I've tried my hardest and that's all you can do. It's just up to the boss now."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps to reform Ghana football Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps to reform Ghana football
Football: Saudi World Cup team's plane suffers engine fire Football Saudi World Cup team's plane suffers engine fire
Football: Swiss fans book hotel in wrong Russian Rostov Football Swiss fans book hotel in wrong Russian Rostov
World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama game World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama game
Football: Mexico face FIFA action over 'homophobic' chants Football Mexico face FIFA action over 'homophobic' chants
Football: Kane grabs late winner for England, Belgium beat Panama Football Kane grabs late winner for England, Belgium beat Panama

Recommended Videos

Mischievous: Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi Mischievous Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
4 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
5 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
7 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet
9 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves...bullet
10 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

England players celebrate their second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Tunisia and England at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 18, 2018
Football Captain fantastic Kane to the rescue as England beat Tunisia at the last
Eden Hazard is challenged by Panama's Gabriel Torres
Football Martinez worried over opposition targeting of Belgian skipper Hazard
Harry Kane celebrates his second goal against Tunisia in Volgograd
Football Captain fantastic Kane to the rescue as England beat Tunisia at the last
Captain Kane to the rescue: Harry Kane scored twice in England's 2-1 win over Tunisia
Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup