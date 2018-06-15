Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup


Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup

AFP Sport takes a look at some of the stories you may have missed at the World Cup on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
No apologies from Vladimir Putin to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Russia ran riot in Thursday's opener play

No apologies from Vladimir Putin to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Russia ran riot in Thursday's opener

(SPUTNIK/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

AFP Sport takes a look at some of the stories you may have missed at the World Cup on Friday.

Sorry, not sorry

The Kremlin said Russia should not be sorry for the hosts' 5-0 crushing of Saudi Arabia in Thursday's curtain-raiser in Moscow.

"You don't apologise for winning in sport," said Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked whether the Russian president was apologising to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he kept shrugging at him after almost every Russian goal.

Panama's famous fans

Former New York Yankee closer Mariano Rivera in Russia to follow Panama play

Former New York Yankee closer Mariano Rivera in Russia to follow Panama

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Some famous faces will be among Panama's travelling support for their World Cup debut against Belgium in Sochi on Monday.

Around 4,000 Panamanians are making the trip, including President Juan Carlos Varela and New York Yankees great Mariano Rivera. Considered the greatest relief pitcher in baseball history, five-time World Series champion Rivera is a national hero in his homeland.

Pub ritual on ice

No pre-match pub visit for Iceland's head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson play

No pre-match pub visit for Iceland's head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson

(AFP)

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson will forego his favourite pre-match ritual ahead of Saturday's clash with Argentina -- visiting the pub to meet supporters. Hallgrimsson usually meets fans in a bar in the lead-up to a big game and briefs them on his tactical plans, trusting them to keep his match blueprint under wraps. But he said the 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) kick-off in Moscow meant "the game's too early, I won't go to the pub before the game".

Hallgrimsson said the traditional pub visit showed the bonds football fostered in Iceland, which has a population of just 330,000. "There's this closeness and trust between the players, the coaches and the fans that makes it possible to go to the pub and visit the fan club," he said.

"It just shows the unity with the fans and the respect that we get from them... it's more than a football match with the Iceland fans, you can see it in their eyes, it means a little bit more for them."

No chickens allowed

According to the Nigeria Daily News site, Russian authorities have rejected an official request from the Nigeria supporters association to bring live chickens into World Cup stadiums -- a common good luck charm in Nigeria.

Russian Minister of Culture and Tourism Andrei Ernak told Interfax: "Fans from Nigeria asked whether it is possible to go to the stadium with a chicken. This is their symbol, citizens are seen with them in all matches.

"We told them that it's by no means possible to come with a live chicken. But if the Nigerians are rooting for their team in other places, we will of course advise them where the chicken can be bought."

Leckie lends an ear

"That's why he's with me!" said quick-thinking Australia coach Bert van Marwijk after being handed a radio earpiece by forward Mathew Leckie after the Dutchman had failed to understand a question in Russian.

Minutes earlier Van Marwijk denied that Leckie's attendance at the pre-match press conference meant his traditional captain, Mile Jedinak, would not be on his team sheet against France on Saturday. "For me, it's good sometimes another player is sitting next to me. It's also good for you (media) to see a new face!"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probe World Cup 2018 Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probe
World Cup 2018: No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egypt World Cup 2018 No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egypt
Football: Barcelona debates Pique's role in Griezmann's 'No' Football Barcelona debates Pique's role in Griezmann's 'No'
Football: James a worry for Colombia ahead of Japan World Cup opener Football James a worry for Colombia ahead of Japan World Cup opener
Football: England confidence high ahead of World Cup opener Football England confidence high ahead of World Cup opener
Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over tax evasion Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over tax evasion

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip...bullet
2 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run...bullet
3 #Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposébullet
4 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
5 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key information...bullet
6 2018 FIFA World Cup Here is the time for the opening ceremony...bullet
7 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
8 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was...bullet
9 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts...bullet
10 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Antoine Griezmann was training with France in Kazan on Friday while arguments raged in Barcelona
Football Barcelona debates Pique's role in Griezmann's 'No'
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez celebrates his winning goal against Egypt
Football Uruguay 'break spell' as Salah watches from Egypt bench
English musician Robbie Williams (L) and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina perform during the World Cup opening ceremony
Football US network apologizes for Robbie Williams World Cup gesture
Jose Gimenez headed in Uruguay's late winner against Egypt
Football Spain face Portugal in World Cup after Uruguay win