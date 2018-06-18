Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup


Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup

AFP Sport takes a look at some of the stories you may have missed at the World Cup:

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson makes a call for fans to turn up for their next game against Nigeria play

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson makes a call for fans to turn up for their next game against Nigeria

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

AFP Sport takes a look at some of the stories you may have missed at the World Cup:

Iceland's call to fans

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson has issued an urgent plea for his fellow countrymen to turn out for their date with Nigeria in Volgograd on Friday. Icelanders were vastly outnumbered by Argentinians in their famous 1-1 draw with Lionel Messi and company in Moscow's Spartak Stadium on Saturday. "Strangely we had difficulties in buying tickets. It was sold out for Iceland," he said at the post-match press conference. "I can't see where all the Argentinians bought their tickets because we could have sold much more in Iceland. We'll have to discover (how to get) more for our next games."

Ramos, Vazquez and VAR

Spain midfielder Lucas Vazquez has a VAR doppelganger according to teammate Sergio Ramos play

Spain midfielder Lucas Vazquez has a VAR doppelganger according to teammate Sergio Ramos

(AFP)

Sergio Ramos did a double take when he thought he spotted his Spain and Real Madrid teammate Lucas Vazquez in charge of VAR during Mexico's win over holders Germany. Ramos published a photo of the Vazquez lookalike on Twitter, to which Vasquez told Ramos: "If they put me in charge of VAR you wouldn't be on the pitch for more than five minutes!"

Thumbs down for museum all-nighters

Kaliningrad's culture and tourism chief Andrei Yermak says the World Cup host city has had to shelve its plan to keep museums open at night on game days because almost no one showed up after Saturday's Croatia-Nigeria match. "Only a handful of people visited our museums after the match. The idea did not prove very popular."

Iceland's 0.4 percent

"The other 0.4 percent was on the pitch!" Iceland striker Alfred Finnbogason responds to a tweet pointing out that 99.6 percent of the Nordic nation's 330,000 population watched them hold football superpower Argentina to a 1-1 draw in their World Cup debut on Saturday. Finnbogason scored Iceland's goal.

Brandt's selfie

Germany forward Julian Brandt criticised over a selfie play

Germany forward Julian Brandt criticised over a selfie

(AFP)

Germany winger Julian Brandt found himself in hot water back home after taking a selfie with a fan in the immediate aftermath of the World Cup holders' shock opening loss to Mexico. The Bayer Leverkusen star explained: "I was heading for the tunnel, and this young boy came up and shouted at me. At the time you don't think, you just please the kid."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic
Football: Croatia's injured Kalinic returns home from Russia Football Croatia's injured Kalinic returns home from Russia
Football: Sleepless in Saransk: Japan's interrupted night before World Cup opener Football Sleepless in Saransk: Japan's interrupted night before World Cup opener
Video: Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screens Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screens
Football: Under-cooked Neymar hobbled by Swiss as Brazil stumble at World Cup Football Under-cooked Neymar hobbled by Swiss as Brazil stumble at World Cup
Football: African football needs more local coaches: Cisse Football African football needs more local coaches: Cisse

Recommended Videos

Mischievous: Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi Mischievous Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence'...bullet
4 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
6 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV...bullet
7 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
8 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and...bullet
9 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Betraying the Gamebullet

Football

Tite's Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland
Football Who's saying what at the World Cup
Harry Kane will captain England in their World Cup opener against Tunisia
Football England expects as dark horses Belgium launch World Cup campaign
Germany coach Joachim Loew (right) must lift his team after they lost their first match at the World Cup
Football Loew defiant as Germany face World Cup crisis
Captain Andreas Granqvist scored the penalty that gave Sweden victory
Football VAR penalty gives Sweden a narrow win over South Korea