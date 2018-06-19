Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup


Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup

AFP Sport takes a look at some of the stories you may have missed at the World Cup:

  • Published: , Refreshed:
German astronaut Alexander Gerst keeping tabs on the World Cup from space play

German astronaut Alexander Gerst keeping tabs on the World Cup from space

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

AFP Sport takes a look at some of the stories you may have missed at the World Cup:

Germany's floating viewer

World Cup holders Germany received a morale-boosting message from the heavens after their shock opening loss to Mexico. Astronaut Alexander Gerst posted on Twitter from the International Space Station: "The first game is only to get your bearings. I'm crossing my fingers for you from the ISS." With the words of encouragement was a selfie of Gerst in a Germany shirt, floating in front of a television watching the game.

Olivia gets it wrong

Japan's match winner Yuya Osako foils Olivia's prediction of defeat to Colombia play

Japan's match winner Yuya Osako foils Olivia's prediction of defeat to Colombia

(AFP)

At the 2015 Women's World Cup, Olivia, a grey parrot who calls home a zoo north of Tokyo, was spot on when she predicted great things for runners-up Japan. Three years later, she appears to have lost her touch after heretically suggesting defeat by Colombia for Japan in their World Cup opener. "She hesitated a moment so perhaps it will be a very close game," said her zoo minder Nozomi Oikawa before kick-off. History records a famous 2-1 win for Japan, to avenge their 4-1 loss to the South Americans four years earlier in Brazil.

Al dente Neymar

Neymar's latest look attracts plenty of comment on social media play

Neymar's latest look attracts plenty of comment on social media

(AFP)

As well as being the most expensive player in the world, Neymar has earned himself a reputation for natty haircuts. The Brazilian's latest blond reincarnation for the World Cup has triggered plenty of comment on social media. Manchester United great Eric Cantona posted on Instagram a caption:: "Neymar style....spaghetti al dente" alongside a picture of himself with a plate of pasta on his head and a photo of Neymar in his hands. On Tuesday the Brazil captain was seen with the noodles-bits chopped off.

Sainsbury a 33rd-minute hit

Australia's Trent Sainsbury sparks quick interest from European clubs play

Australia's Trent Sainsbury sparks quick interest from European clubs

(AFP)

Australia may have lost their opening match against France but defender Trent Sainsbury reportedly impressed one European club so much that his agent fielded an offer 33 minutes into the fixture. "I’ve never experienced it before and I've done 26 transfers overseas,” agent Tony Rallis told the Sydney Morning Herald. Melbourne's Herald Sun reported that a total of five clubs, two of them English, had expressed interest in the 26-year-old. Sainsbury is in the final year of his contract with China's Jiangsu Suning but spent most of last season on loan with Grasshoppers Zurich in Switzerland. Rallis said Sainsbury was concentrating on Australia's World Cup campaign, with the Socceroos due to play Denmark in Samara on Thursday, and would not decide his playing future until the team's tournament is over.

Moscow's rain ruse

Rain in Moscow, but not on parades play

Rain in Moscow, but not on parades

(AFP)

Moscow makes sure nothing rains on its parades or other big days by artificially dispersing clouds before they reach the Russian capital. But weather service chief Roman Vilfand says no such plans are being made for the June 15 final in Luzhniki Stadium. “We are not going to artificially influence the weather,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16 Football Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16
Football: Three things we learned today at the World Cup Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup
World Cup 2018: Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup World Cup 2018 Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup
World Cup 2018: All results and scorers after the first round of the World Cup World Cup 2018 All results and scorers after the first round of the World Cup
Football: Neymar limps out of training, setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing Football Neymar limps out of training, setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing
Football: Pepe says Portugal 'privileged' to have Ronaldo Football Pepe says Portugal 'privileged' to have Ronaldo

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey
Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah
Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
3 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
4 #Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyibullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
6 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
7 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama gamebullet
10 Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten...bullet

Football

Be the Next Champions Laryea Kingston ushers young talents to prove their mettle
Spain's midfielder Andres Iniesta predicts victory over Iran
Football Spain's Iniesta wants Iran win, and trophy, on World Cup swansong
Kane rescued England with a clever headed injury-time winner
Football Who's saying what at the World Cup
Disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter arrives in Russia to attend the World Coup on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin
Football Blatter arrives in Russia for World Cup despite FIFA ban