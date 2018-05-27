Home > Sports > Football >

Fulham must invest to survive admits Jokanovic


Football Fulham must invest to survive admits Jokanovic

Slavisa Jokanovic admits Fulham will need to make major investment in their promotion-winning team to ensure they survive in the Premier League next season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic celebrates promotion with his staff play

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic celebrates promotion with his staff

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Slavisa Jokanovic admits Fulham will need to make major investment in their promotion-winning team to ensure they survive in the Premier League next season.

Jokanovic led Fulham back to the top-flight after a four-year exile as Tom Cairney's goal sealed a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.

The Serbian coach, who has also won promotion to the Premier League with Watford, has been linked with a move to Chelsea if they part ways with Antonio Conte.

His latest success will only make him even more sought after, so if the 49-year-old is to stay, he will want enough funds to be able to compete with the English elite.

In a clear message to Fulham owner Shahid Khan, Jokanovic called for a spending spree as the west London club celebrate the estimated £160 million windfall from increased revenues on offer in the Premier League.

"I personally must be satisfied. This is our project, this Fulham is my club, my staff. We needed two and a half years," Jokanovic said.

"We must adapt ourselves; we know what is ahead of us. The Premier League is the most competitive league and we must be clever.

"That (January) transfer window was successful and gave an important push for the team. We must show ambition to be a Premier League team, show ambition with (transfer) money too.

"We believe we can play this way, but we must know what characters and what players we need. We must try and dominate against teams we believe we can dominate."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup? Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?
Arturo Vidal: Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jail Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jail
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool Real Madrid vs Liverpool Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool
Video: Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injury Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injury
Football: Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed Football Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed
Football: Salah injury was crushing blow admits Wijnaldum Football Salah injury was crushing blow admits Wijnaldum

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
5 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
6 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour of...bullet
8 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for...bullet
10 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos tweeted wishing Liverpool's Mohamed Salah a rapid recovery after the Egyptian was injured when the two tangled in the Champions League.
Football After Champions League clash, Ramos wishes Salah a 'rapid recovery'
Fans in Cairo cafes watched anxiously as Egyptian star Mohamed Salah was hurt in the Champions League final.
Football Egypt's football federation optimistic on Salah's injury
Real fans celebratede deep into the night in Madrid
Football Real Madrid set for hero's welcome after European success
The party fell flat in Liverpool
Football The mourning after: Liverpool woe after Champions League misery