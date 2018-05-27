Fulham must invest to survive admits Jokanovic

news

Slavisa Jokanovic admits Fulham will need to make major investment in their promotion-winning team to ensure they survive in the Premier League next season.

Jokanovic led Fulham back to the top-flight after a four-year exile as Tom Cairney's goal sealed a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.

The Serbian coach, who has also won promotion to the Premier League with Watford, has been linked with a move to Chelsea if they part ways with Antonio Conte.

His latest success will only make him even more sought after, so if the 49-year-old is to stay, he will want enough funds to be able to compete with the English elite.

In a clear message to Fulham owner Shahid Khan, Jokanovic called for a spending spree as the west London club celebrate the estimated £160 million windfall from increased revenues on offer in the Premier League.

"I personally must be satisfied. This is our project, this Fulham is my club, my staff. We needed two and a half years," Jokanovic said.

"We must adapt ourselves; we know what is ahead of us. The Premier League is the most competitive league and we must be clever.

"That (January) transfer window was successful and gave an important push for the team. We must show ambition to be a Premier League team, show ambition with (transfer) money too.

"We believe we can play this way, but we must know what characters and what players we need. We must try and dominate against teams we believe we can dominate."