Galatasaray closes in on Andre Ayew

Galatasaray have made Andre Ayew a transfer target as the Black Stars deputy skipper seek a move away from West Ham United.

And according to L’Equipe, Galatasaray are confident of securing a loan-move for the Ghana star.

Andre Ayew joined the London side from Swansea City after a 20.6 million pounds club record signing.

However, he has failed to live up to the billing and has fallen down the pecking order as a result of that.

West Ham who are willing to let Andre Ayew leave before the January transfer winder is shut would only accept an offer that would be closer to the money they splash on him two seasons ago.

And have even turned down a 14million pounds bid from Ayew's former side Swansea City.

But it looks like Galatasaray have the kind of money that would entice West Ham United to do business with them.