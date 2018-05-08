Home > Sports > Football >

Gareth Bale dresses new born baby in Champions League theme


New Born Madridsta? Gareth Bale dresses new born baby in Champions League theme

Gareth Bale ushers his first son into the world with a Champions League emblem costume

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has announced the birth of his new born son. The Welsh captain has two daughters Alba Violet and Nava Valentina.

Now the new addition to the Bale family goes by the name Axel Charles.

READ ALSO:Stoke City relegated with Crystal Palace defeat

The 28 year old took to twitter to share a photo of his new offspring with long tern partner Emma Rhys-Jones

The tweet had the new born baby in the an adorable Champions League Babygro with the caption

'We are delighted to welcome a baby boy into our family this morning. Axel Charles Bale 08.05.18.'

 

Gareth Bale has won three Champions League titles at Real Madrid.

READ ALSO:Real Madrid vs Liverpool in numbers

The former Tottenham star is a two time winner of the year

Real Madrid play Liverpool on 26 May, 2018 at the Olympiskiy Stadium

Real Madrid will be looking to win its 13th European title after winning the trophy in 2017 and 2018

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Daniel Amartey out for the rest of season with hamstring Ghanaian Players Abroad Daniel Amartey out for the rest of season with hamstring
Ghana Premier League: Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi after going missing Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi after going missing
Football: Alex Ferguson 'showing signs of recovery' after brain haemorrhage Football Alex Ferguson 'showing signs of recovery' after brain haemorrhage
Football: Guardiola dedicates Brighton game to departing Toure Football Guardiola dedicates Brighton game to departing Toure
Ghana Premier League: Ex-Kotoko goalie Isaac Amoako reports of missing son Ghana Premier League Ex-Kotoko goalie Isaac Amoako reports of missing son
Lets Hold on: Ghana Premier League goes on recess Lets Hold on Ghana Premier League goes on recess

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager
Sports News: Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates Sports News Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
2 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
4 UEFA Champions League 2014 World Cup’s ‘worst referee appointed...bullet
5 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
6 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to...bullet
7 CAF Confederations Cup Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Starsbullet
8 Reports Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
9 Football Pogba brother 'attacked' by team-mates in...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Real Madrid & Barcelona...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is said to favour the North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup but Morocco's bid is gaining support
Football North America 2026 World Cup bid vows record profit
Boca Juniors join Roma and Bayern Munich as being sponsored by Qatar Airways
Football Boca Juniors agree Qatar Airways shirt sponsor deal
Jurgen Klopp is confident Liverpool will seal a place in next season's Champions League
Football Klopp confident Liverpool will seal Champions League spot
Guangzhou's Ricardo Goulart (R) fights for the ball with Tianjin's Axel Witsel during their AFC Champions League clash
Football Guangzhou snuff out Pato, Modeste in Asian Champions League