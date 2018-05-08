Gareth Bale dresses new born baby in Champions League theme

news

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has announced the birth of his new born son. The Welsh captain has two daughters Alba Violet and Nava Valentina.

Now the new addition to the Bale family goes by the name Axel Charles.

READ ALSO:Stoke City relegated with Crystal Palace defeat

The 28 year old took to twitter to share a photo of his new offspring with long tern partner Emma Rhys-Jones

The tweet had the new born baby in the an adorable Champions League Babygro with the caption

'We are delighted to welcome a baby boy into our family this morning. Axel Charles Bale 08.05.18.'

Gareth Bale has won three Champions League titles at Real Madrid.

READ ALSO:Real Madrid vs Liverpool in numbers

The former Tottenham star is a two time winner of the year

Real Madrid play Liverpool on 26 May, 2018 at the Olympiskiy Stadium

Real Madrid will be looking to win its 13th European title after winning the trophy in 2017 and 2018