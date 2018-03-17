Home > Sports > Football >

George Afriyie declares intension to contest for GFA President


The Vice President of the Ghana FA says he will be vying for the present of the football governing body of Ghana.

  • Published:
George Afriyie has declared his intension to contest for the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Afriyie said this on Friday at the Mensvic Hotel in the midst of football people, during his 50th anniversary celebration

His boss Kwesi Nyantakyi who has been in office as the GFA President since 2005 has made it public that he won’t be contesting for the position again.

This has paved way for other key members of the Ghana FA to express interest in the position and Afriyie who has been tipped as the right replacement for Nyantakyi on his 50 birthday declared his intension to join the race for the position.

READ MORE: 24-year-old Chelsea fan dies in Kumasi after Barcelona defeat

“For the last few months I have had a thought and the question regarding whether I will be contesting for the FA presidency in 2019 following the public disclosure of my boss Mr. Nyantakyi that he will not be contesting in the next election,"he told the press

“Mr. Chairman I would like to use memorable occasion to announce my intension to take part in 2019 FA Presidential election.

“Following an extensive consultation with all the relevant stakeholders and in the coming days I will be putting out my vision for Ghana football.

The former Chief Executive of All Blacks and Accra Gt. Olympics became Vice President of the Ghana Football Association in 2015.

