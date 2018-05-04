news

Kwaku Bonsam has predicted that Kwesi Nyantakyi will win the 2019 GFA presidential election when he goes to the poll with George Afriyie.

The erstwhile Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has declared his intension to contest for the GFA president in 2019.

Kwesi Nyantakyi had earlier said he won’t seek re-election in 2019, but sources close to the GFA boss says he has got a change of mind, so he will go head to head with his former lieutenant in the run for GFA presidency.

This has created much tension within the GFA, but Kweku Bonsam says George Afriyie will do himself good if he doesn’t contest Nyantakyi in the upcoming GFA elections.

“Sincerely speaking I have not met both George and Nyantakyi before but spiritually and physically Nyantakyi is stronger than George, if George Afriyie will listen to my advice he should concentrate on his life and forget about the 2019 elections because Kwesi Nyantakyi will be re-elected by attaining ninety percent of the total votes cast,” Kwaku Bonsam told Kasapa Sports.

George Afriyie was relieved of his position as the GFA Vice President by the Executive Committee of the association in the latter part of last month.