Home > Sports > Football >

George Weah :  President elect of Liberia to grace CAF Awards gala


George Weah President elect of Liberia to grace CAF Awards gala

George Weah is expected to attend Aiteo CAF awards scheduled for Thursday 4 January in Accra.

  • Published:
play President elect of Liberia to grace CAF Awards gala
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The International Conference Centre will be the venue of attraction as George Opong Weah grace the most prestigious awards on the African Continent.

The visit to Accra, Ghana by George Weah will be his first visit to any country following his victory in the 2017 presidential run-off.

The visit of George Weah who is a former winner of the CAF African Footballer of the Year an the only African to win the FIFA Player of the Year cum Ballon d’or in 2005 will give a facelift to the programme

The CAF President Ahmad is already in Accra, so as his Vice Kwesi Nyantakyi, who doubles as the boss of the Ghana Football Association.

The various awardees are also in town to warm-up for the big occasion

The 2017 African Footballer of the Year will be the highlight of the night  as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund and Gabon goes up against Liverpool’s Senegalese Sadio Mane and Egyptian Mohamed Salah with none of the final three candidates having a defining achievement over the last 12 months to set them apart.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Former England defender Cole rejoins MLS Galaxy Football Former England defender Cole rejoins MLS Galaxy
Football: PSG football club lure in fans with escape games Football PSG football club lure in fans with escape games
Football: Klopp juggles Coutinho, Salah, Van Dijk for Everton tie Football Klopp juggles Coutinho, Salah, Van Dijk for Everton tie
Football: Wenger rages at 'farcical' penalty, vows to fight charge Football Wenger rages at 'farcical' penalty, vows to fight charge
Premier League: Bellerin late goal rescues point for Arsenal in incredible 2-2 against Chelsea Premier League Bellerin late goal rescues point for Arsenal in incredible 2-2 against Chelsea
Football: Holders Juventus into Italian Cup semi-finals Football Holders Juventus into Italian Cup semi-finals

Recommended Videos

The 'pastors' are at it again: Eboue isolated himself from his family upon pastor's counsel The 'pastors' are at it again Eboue isolated himself from his family upon pastor's counsel
Black Star: Asamoah Gyan wishes for second chance to retake 2010 World Cup penalty Black Star Asamoah Gyan wishes for second chance to retake 2010 World Cup penalty
Football: 7 Ghanaian footballers who can be President Football 7 Ghanaian footballers who can be President



Top Articles

1 Riches To Rags Emmanuel Eboue was cursed by his ex-girlfriend- Kwaku Bonsambullet
2 Photo This statue of Michael Essien depicts his legendary statusbullet
3 Ex-Ivory Coast International Eboue isolated himself from his family...bullet
4 Video This is how Gyan marked 31st night in churchbullet
5 Ghana Premier League Kotoko board chairman accused me of taking...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Top 6 transfers for the year 2017bullet
7 CAF Awards Gala Hollywood star Boris Kodjoe arrives in Ghana...bullet
8 Transfer News Cristiano Ronaldo hands Real Madrid his...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew finishes 2017 as West...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Kotoko duo signs for Kuwaiti sidebullet

Top Videos

1 New Year How soccer stars ushered in 2018bullet
2 Football Argentinian striker left injured by firework explosionbullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
4 Football Kane breaks scoring record.bullet
5 Back to Chelsea Michael Essien visits 'daddy' Jose Mourinho at...bullet
6 Football Jordan Ayew's Swansea City manager sackedbullet
7 Lost Footballers Top Ghanaian footballers who were totally...bullet
8 Video Sammy Kuffour shows respect to 1971 African Player...bullet
9 Football 7 controversial Black Stars moments in 2017bullet
10 Football Africa's greatest scorers at the World Cupbullet

Football

In Accra These are the football legends to attend CAF Awards Gala
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on during the English Premier League football match against Chelsea January 3, 2018
Football Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Middlesbrough's goalkeeper Víctor Valdes warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match against Manchester United December 31, 2016
Football Signing off - Valdes heads for private life after football
Atletico Madrid's forward Diego Costa takes part in a training session at the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid on December 31, 2017
Football 'Happy' Costa scores on Atletico Madrid return in cup rout