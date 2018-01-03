George Weah :  President elect of Liberia to grace CAF Awards gala

news

The International Conference Centre will be the venue of attraction as George Opong Weah grace the most prestigious awards on the African Continent.

The visit to Accra, Ghana by George Weah will be his first visit to any country following his victory in the 2017 presidential run-off.

The visit of George Weah who is a former winner of the CAF African Footballer of the Year an the only African to win the FIFA Player of the Year cum Ballon d’or in 2005 will give a facelift to the programme

The CAF President Ahmad is already in Accra, so as his Vice Kwesi Nyantakyi, who doubles as the boss of the Ghana Football Association.

The various awardees are also in town to warm-up for the big occasion

The 2017 African Footballer of the Year will be the highlight of the night as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund and Gabon goes up against Liverpool’s Senegalese Sadio Mane and Egyptian Mohamed Salah with none of the final three candidates having a defining achievement over the last 12 months to set them apart.