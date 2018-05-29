Home > Sports > Football >

George Weah's son scores on full U.S debut


Timothy Weah scored as the United States thrashed Bolivia 3-0 on Monday in an international friendly.

George Weah's son has showed he has also got the goalscorers touch - by finding the net on his full debut for the USA.

Timothy Weah, who plays in Ligue 1 for his father's former club PSG, led the Americans to a Bolivia 3-0 on Monday with Josh Sargent and Walker Zimmerman also got on the scoresheet in the comprehensive win.

Weah is one to look out for in the future, however, he won't be a part of the World Cup in Russia as the USA surprisingly failed to make it through qualifying.

Weah first caught attention on the international scene after scoring an incredible hat-trick in the U-17 World Cup last year - in a 5-0 win where now senior team-mate Josh Sargent was also on the score-sheet.

