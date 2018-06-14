Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

German reporter who exposed Russia doping 'won't be at World Cup'


Football German reporter who exposed Russia doping 'won't be at World Cup'

German journalist Hajo Seppelt, whose investigative reporting exposed Russia's alleged state-sponsored doping, will not travel to the football World Cup tournament out of security concerns, national broadcaster ARD said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Seppelt's documentaries on doping among Russian athletes sparked a storm and ended up with Russia being banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics play

Seppelt's documentaries on doping among Russian athletes sparked a storm and ended up with Russia being banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics

(dpa/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

German journalist Hajo Seppelt, whose investigative reporting exposed Russia's alleged state-sponsored doping, will not travel to the football World Cup tournament out of security concerns, national broadcaster ARD said.

World Cup host Russia had initially refused to issue Seppelt a visa, but later relented after massive international pressure, with FIFA stressing the importance of media freedom to President Vladimir Putin's government.

But Germany's security agencies have since evaluated the situation and found that it was risky for the journalist to travel to Russia, said ARD in a statement late Wednesday.

Representatives from the broadcaster also held talks with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas over the security issue and the ministry shared the intelligence agencies' concerns.

Russia's powerful Investigative Committee has said it intended to question Seppelt on his arrival because he was a key witness in its own investigation into the doping scandal.

Seppelt's documentaries on doping among Russian athletes sparked a storm and ended up with Russia being banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics.

His TV reports concluded that Russia's doping programme was being overseen by the state's security service, and that orders for athletes to cheat on a such a scale could only have come from Putin himself -- charges which have been vehemently denied by Russia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 FIFA World Cup: Here is the time for the opening ceremony for the World Cup 2018 FIFA World Cup Here is the time for the opening ceremony for the World Cup
Music Career: Asamoah Gyan promises more collabos with Ghanaian artistes Music Career Asamoah Gyan promises more collabos with Ghanaian artistes
Football: Real men don't play football, says tennis great Cash Football Real men don't play football, says tennis great Cash
Football: No boots, no problem as Queiroz plays up Iran unity ahead of Morocco clash Football No boots, no problem as Queiroz plays up Iran unity ahead of Morocco clash
#Number12: Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposé #Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposé
Football: Mexico's 'Grand Warlock' casts World Cup spell to help team Football Mexico's 'Grand Warlock' casts World Cup spell to help team

Recommended Videos

Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
3 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
4 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
5 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
6 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
7 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
8 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
9 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
10 Defamation suit Anas can’t silence me with lawsuit –...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

United World Cup 2026 Africans who did not vote for Morocco in the World Cup bid
Man of the moment: Egypt's Mohamed Salah takes part in training on Wednesday
Football Will he or won't he? Egypt holds its breath over injured Salah
Spain dramatically fired national football coach Julen Lopetegui, pictured March 2018, just two days before the opening World Cup game
Football Spain turmoil as coach Lopetegui fired on eve of World Cup
Credit: Images Image
Number 12 Kotoko unhappy to be featured in the Anas video