Germany coach bans sex for his players during World Cup

Joachim Low has banned World Champions Germany from sex, alcohol and social networking during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Germany will be looking to be the first team to defend the title since Brazil as they annexed the cup in 1958 to 1962.

Low in speaking to the media did say his players are very aware of the behavioral rules set in the Germany camp.

"The boys are very familiar with our behavioral rules,""They know what our ambitions are.

"Every player is a piece of a puzzle, the team is more important than individuals."

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, with a glass of wine before bed not is allowed, however there can be no drinking in excess.

Social Media networking is seen as an unnecessary distraction for the team the World Cup period