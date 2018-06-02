Home > Sports > Football >

Germany 'keeper Neuer makes first start for eight months


Football Germany 'keeper Neuer makes first start for eight months

After eight-months sidelined by a fractured foot, Manuel Neuer will pull on the Germany No.1 shirt on Saturday when they take on Austria in a rain-hit World Cup warm-up match.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will make his first start for Germany since 2016 in a World Cup warm-up match against Austria play

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will make his first start for Germany since 2016 in a World Cup warm-up match against Austria

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After eight-months sidelined by a fractured foot, Manuel Neuer will pull on the Germany No.1 shirt on Saturday when they take on Austria in a rain-hit World Cup warm-up match.

Heavy rain in Klagenfurt meant kick-off had to be pushed back by 30 minutes from 1800 (1600 GMT).

Two weeks before Germany kick off their World Cup campaign in Russia, Germany head coach Joachim Loew has named the Bayern 'keeper in the starting side -- 259 days after his last match for Munich.

Loew has to cut his 27-man squad to 23 by Monday and the match against Austria is Neuer's only chance to prove his fitness before the World Cup finals.

Neuer has not played since fracturing a metatarsal in his left foot last September -- the second time he suffered the same injury in 2017.

He last played for the national team in October 2016.

If he is selected for the final World Cup squad, Neuer will have the opportunity to play a last friendly match on June 8 in Leverkusen against Saudi Arabia.

Germany kick off their title defence on June 17 in Moscow against Mexico. They also face Sweden and South Korea in Group F.

Meanwhile, Freiburg striker Nils Petersen, the surprise inclusion in Loew's 27-man group, will make his international debut against Austria.

Senior players Thomas Mueller, Mats Hummels and Toni Kroos are rested.

Team Line-ups:

Austria:

Joerg Siebenhandl - Stefan Lainer, Sebastian Proedl, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger - Peter Zulj, Julian Baumgartlinger, Florian Grillitsch - Alessandro Schoepf, David Alaba - Marko Arnautovic

Germany:

Manuel Neuer - Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Suele, Antonio Ruediger, Jonas Hector - Sami Khedira, Ilkay Gundogan - Julian Brandt, Mesut Ozil, Leroy Sane - Nils Petersen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: Ghanaian celebrity barber gives Manchester United stars some treatment English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives Manchester United stars some treatment
Black Stars Captain: Kayserispor to review Asamoah Gyan contract Black Stars Captain Kayserispor to review Asamoah Gyan contract
Football: World Cup fever mounts as France turns on the TV Football World Cup fever mounts as France turns on the TV
Football: Morocco into 2026 World Cup vote despite stadium, infrastructure fears Football Morocco into 2026 World Cup vote despite stadium, infrastructure fears
Zylofon Premier League: Fixtures and officials for match day 15 Zylofon Premier League Fixtures and officials for match day 15
Football: Neymar fitness in the spotlight as Brazil face Croatia Football Neymar fitness in the spotlight as Brazil face Croatia

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
3 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
4 Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coachbullet
5 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
6 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup...bullet
7 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
8 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match...bullet
9 Zylofon Cash Premier League League table after match day 14bullet
10 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Dembele scored and also hit the bar as France displayed their wealth of attacking talent against Italy
Football Dembele gem caps France win over Italy
Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos addresses journalists during Real Madrid's Media Open Day ahead of their UEFA Champions league final footbal match against Liverpool FC, in Madrid on May 22, 2018
Football Sergio Ramos releases World Cup anthem for Spain
England's Raheem Sterling apologised to boss Gareth Southgate over late arrival
Football Sterling sorry for late arrival at England camp
The vote of where to hold the 2026 World Cup will be held at the FIFA Congress on the eve of the opening match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia
Football Morocco 2026 World Cup bid passed for vote against N. America: bid official