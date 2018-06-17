Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup defeat: Kroos


Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup defeat: Kroos

Toni Kroos and Mats Hummels criticised Germany's failings after the holders slipped to a shock 1-0 defeat against Mexico in their opening World Cup match on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Germany midfielder Toni Kroos says the holders must win their next two World Cup matches against Sweden and South Korea after losing their opening game to Mexico in Moscow play

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos says the holders must win their next two World Cup matches against Sweden and South Korea after losing their opening game to Mexico in Moscow

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Toni Kroos and Mats Hummels criticised Germany's failings after the holders slipped to a shock 1-0 defeat against Mexico in their opening World Cup match on Sunday.

Germany lost their first match at a World Cup finals for the first time since 1982 after Hirving Lozano scored the winning goal in Moscow.

The Germans were caught napping in the first half at the Luzhniki Stadium and went behind in the 35th minute as Mexico found acres of space to counter attack through the midfield.

Centre-back Hummels, who was out of position for the goal, said Germany had ignored the warnings from their shaky 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in their final warm-up game.

"It's pretty simple: we played like we did against Saudi Arabia, but this time it was against a better opponent," fumed the Bayern Munich player, who was booked for a foul in the dying stages.

“We had already talked about things like giving the ball away and lack of cover. Unfortunately, we did not follow that through. That's why the first half looked the way it did.

"Mexico deserved to win and we made it too easy for them, even though we knew exactly how not to play against them."

Kroos, who like Hummels was part of the team that won the 2014 World Cup, said Germany paid the price for failing to stem the waves of Mexican first-half attacks.

"We did not find any solutions to their game in the first half," the Real Madrid player told German broadcaster ZDF.

"They were clever and left room where they could afford to. In the second half we were better, Mexico got tired, but we did not score, although there were enough chances for at least one."

Kroos said Germany now must win their remaining Group F games against Sweden in Sochi next Saturday and against South Korea in Kazan on June 27 to be sure of progressing.

“We're under pressure now, no question, we have to get six points," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Colombia aiming for best-ever World Cup Football Colombia aiming for best-ever World Cup
Football: Croatia to consult Rakitic for advice on thwarting Messi Football Croatia to consult Rakitic for advice on thwarting Messi
Football: Volgograd calm as England fans arrive for World Cup opener Football Volgograd calm as England fans arrive for World Cup opener
Football: It's no choke: young England can shine says Southgate Football It's no choke: young England can shine says Southgate
Football: Germany 'played very badly' in Mexico loss - Loew Football Germany 'played very badly' in Mexico loss - Loew
Football: In Uganda, football fever causes betting flutter Football In Uganda, football fever causes betting flutter

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cupbullet
4 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia...bullet
5 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain...bullet
6 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
7 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
8 World Cup 2018 Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probebullet
9 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
10 Davide Iovinella 24 year old quits football to be a...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
6 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
9 Betraying the Gamebullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

Hirving Lozano scored the goal that sent defending champions crashing to defeat
Football Germany crash to Mexico as World Cup awaits Brazil
Hirving Lozano scored the goal that stunned Germany
Football World Cup holders Germany slide to Mexico defeat
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer concedes a goal against Mexico
World Cup 2018 Neuer powerless to stop Mexico on return to action at World Cup
Will Eden Hazard deliver for Belgium?
Football Hazard ready to make mark on World Cup, says Martinez