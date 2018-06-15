Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Gerrard not concerned with shadow cast by Celtic


Football Gerrard not concerned with shadow cast by Celtic

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he will not be preoccupied by Celtic as he concentrates on making Rangers a force to be reckoned with.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he won't obsess about Celtic play

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he won't obsess about Celtic

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he will not be preoccupied by Celtic as he concentrates on making Rangers a force to be reckoned with.

"I think for me it is important not to be obsessed with Celtic. I have to sort Rangers out," the former Liverpool and England skipper told Britain's Press Association Sport as he oversaw the start of pre-season training.

His priority is to get them fit for his debut Scottish Premiership campaign and he said that, and not closing last season's 12-point gap to their Old Firm rivals, was his focus.

"There are things we need to improve on and my focus is on Rangers," said Gerrard, who will be up against former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, now in the Celtic hotseat, next season as he looks to alter the balance of power in Glasgow.

Gerrard said the pair have already exchanged several messages but he said his duty was to focus on the league as a whole, not just the threat from Celtic Park.

"There are some good teams in the league but for me I wouldn't be doing my job properly if I was focusing on the other teams."

Rangers will start off at Aberdeen with Celtic their opposition in their fourth match of the campaign.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Celtic sign French striker Edouard in four-year deal Football Celtic sign French striker Edouard in four-year deal
Football: Five World Cup questions Germany must answer Football Five World Cup questions Germany must answer
Football: 'Seize the day' against Socceroos, Deschamps tells France Football 'Seize the day' against Socceroos, Deschamps tells France
Football: Lampard's Derby to face Oldham in EFL Cup first round Football Lampard's Derby to face Oldham in EFL Cup first round
Football: Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for World Cup drubbing Football Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for World Cup drubbing
Football: Shell-shocked Spain face Portugal in World Cup blockbuster Football Shell-shocked Spain face Portugal in World Cup blockbuster

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip...bullet
2 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run...bullet
3 #Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposébullet
4 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
5 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key information...bullet
6 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
7 2018 FIFA World Cup Here is the time for the opening...bullet
8 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was...bullet
9 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived...bullet
10 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

World Cup 2018 What the world should expect as Egypt faces Uruguay on return to big stage
Egypt Mohamed Salah takes part in a training session in Yekaterinburg
World Cup 2018 Salah left out of starting line-up for Egypt World Cup opener
World Cup 2018 Russian MP tells nation to ‘have sex, make babies’ with foreign fans
France forward Antoine Griezmann (left) and midfielder Paul Pogba train in Russia
Football Time for France to show world-class pedigree