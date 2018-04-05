Home > Sports > Football >

The Ghana Football Association Executive Committee approves decision to ban Samuel Sukah for 8 games

The Ghana Football Association Executive Committee have endorsed the decision of the Match Review Panel to ban Samuel Sukah for eight games after a controversial penalty decision involving Ebusua Dwarfs and Berekum Chelsea.

It was earlier reported that Disciplinary Committee had banned Samuel Sukah for four games.

However, a statement released and signed by the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association confirmed that Samuel Sukah’s defense when he appeared before the Match Review Committee was successful and thereby was awarded an eight match ban which was then approved by the Ghana Football Association Executive Committee.

''The committee after a careful and critical study of the video clip concluded that, you, Referee Samuel Sukah awarded a bad penalty against Berekum Chelsea FC,''

'Your position on the field of play was such that, you could not have clearly seen the infringement as the distance between you and the action spot affected your judgement. Your defence at the committee’s meeting was unsuccessful and cannot be taken into consideration.

''After a thorough evaluation of the report of the Match Review Committee, the Executive of the GFA hereby approves a suspension of eight official matches of the GFA, for you, Referee Samuel Sukah.''

The match 8 ban starts from Monday 9 April,2018.

Check out the penalty Sukah was tha Samuel Sukah banned

 

