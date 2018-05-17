Home > Sports > Football >

GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnr


The Editor-in-chief of the Crusading Guide newspaper has revealed there was an attempt to bribe Anas during his investigation to unravel the rots in Ghana football.

Kweku Baako Jnr has disclosed that some people in the Ghana Football Association have tried to bribe Aremeyaw Anas from releasing his investigation on the rots that have engulfed Ghana football.

The popular investigative journalist is set to release his latest piece which has been titled “Number 12” on June 6th, 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre and it is on football.

There have been accusations against the Ghana Football Association of being a corrupt institution, but for lack of evidence, no one has been nailed to the cross yet.

 However, Anas Aremeyaw Anas who has succeeded with several undercover investigations has some evidence to prove the rots in Ghanaian football.

But Kweku Baako Jnr, who was one of the people to mentor Anas in the early years of his journalism career has disclosed that there were attempts by the GFA to stop the latter from coming out with the evidence.

Mr Baako Jr. told Randy Abbey on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on Thursday, 17 May that: “Look, this one, this GFA one, there was an attempt to bribe him, OK”.

He said: “There was an attempt because there is a lawyer – and I’m sorry I won’t mention his name, of course he may know its him, maybe he is watching us – who is close to Anas and who knew that this job was going on, and I think he went and did some ‘Okro mouth’, so, somebody now tries to give him money to go and give to Anas.

“The lawyer took the money and was scared to go and deliver it to Anas. So, eventually he [lawyer] had to go back to the man and say: ‘[I couldn’t deliver the bribe], take it’. But of course we have found out. He’s a lawyer, very good lawyer, prominent lawyer”, Mr Baako Jr. said.

