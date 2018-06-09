GFA Declared a crime scene sub title:

news

The Ghana Football Association Headquarters has been declared a crime scene by the Ghana Police. This comes after the premiere of the Anas number 12 expose which aired on 6 and 7 June 2018 at the Accra International Conference Center.

In press statement signed by which has indicated that the Ghana Football Association has been sealed off and the police will provide a 24 hour protection of the premises.

Here is the full statement by the Ghana Police Service

(USE THE POLICE STATEMENT PICTURE HERE)

This declaration from the Police comes after GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi was served a 90 day ban and resigned afterwards on Friday 8June, 2018.