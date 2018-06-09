Pulse.com.gh logo
Home > Sports > Football >

GFA Declared a crime scene sub title:


Anas Expose GFA declared a crime scene

  • Published:
play
The Ghana Football Association Headquarters has been declared a crime scene by the Ghana Police. This comes after the premiere of the Anas number 12 expose which aired on 6 and 7 June 2018 at the Accra International Conference Center. 

In press statement signed by which has indicated that the Ghana Football Association has been sealed off and the police will provide a 24 hour protection of the premises.

Here is the full statement by the Ghana Police Service

This declaration from the Police comes after GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi was served a 90 day ban and resigned afterwards on Friday 8June, 2018.

