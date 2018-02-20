Home > Sports > Football >

 GFA denied Black Stars friendlies against Ivory Coast and Iceland


The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has denied reports that the Black Stars are set to take on Ivory Coast and Iceland in international friendlies next month.

The Black Stars have not been involved in any games since failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

However, several reports in the local media suggested the GFA was lining up two international friendlies for the team in March.

Ivory Coast and Iceland were mooted as the two likely opponents of Ghana on March 19 and 27 respectively.

But touching on the subject, Communications Director of the GFA, Ibrahim Sannie Darra said no international friendlies have for confirmed as yet.

According to him, the GFA is still in search for opponents for the Black Stars during the said FIFA international friendly dates.

“We have not confirmed any friendly match,” Mr. Darra told Accra-based Class FM.

“We are currently working on getting some countries to play because we don’t want to leave the team ideal.”

The Black Stars’ lack of activity during the last international break caused Ghana to slip to 54 in the Coca Cola/FIFIA rankings and 8 in Africa.

