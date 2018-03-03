GFA EXCO approves $30,000 boost for Aduana Africa campaign

news

The GFA Executive Committee has agreed to give Aduana Stars an amount of $30,000 to boost their preparations for their upcoming CAF Champions League match against ES Setif.

The Ghanaian League Champions will host their Algerian opponents in the first of the two-legged games at the the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Dormaa on Wednesday March 7.

The “Ogya” side made it to this stage of the preliminary round of the Champions League after beating Lydian side El Tahady 2-1 aggregate.

At its last meeting held in Accra on Thursday, the GFA Executive Committee unanimously agreed to support Ghana’s remaining club on the continental stage as they seek to break into the Group stages of the competition.

After hosting the first leg in Dormaa, Aduana will travel to Sétif, Algeria for the return fixture on Friday 16 March.

ES Setif knocked out Olympic Real de Bangui of Central African Republic with a 6-0 aggregate score line.

Ivorian Referee Denis Dembélé has been appointed as referee for Wednesday’s first leg game.