Home > Sports > Football >

GFA EXCO approves $30,000 boost for Aduana Africa campaign


CAF Champions League GFA EXCO approves $30,000 boost for Aduana Africa campaign

The Ghanaian League Champions will host their Algerian opponents in the first of the two-legged games at the the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Dormaa on Wednesday March 7.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The GFA Executive Committee has agreed to give Aduana Stars an amount of $30,000 to boost their preparations for their upcoming CAF Champions League match against ES Setif.

The Ghanaian League Champions will host their Algerian opponents in the first of the two-legged games at the the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Dormaa on Wednesday March 7.

The “Ogya” side made it to this stage of the preliminary round of the Champions League after beating Lydian side El Tahady 2-1 aggregate.

At its last meeting held in Accra on Thursday, the GFA Executive Committee unanimously agreed to support Ghana’s remaining club on the continental stage as they seek to break into the Group stages of the competition.

After hosting the first leg in Dormaa, Aduana will travel to Sétif, Algeria for the return fixture on Friday 16 March.

ES Setif knocked out Olympic Real de Bangui of Central African Republic with a 6-0 aggregate score line.

Ivorian Referee Denis Dembélé has been appointed as referee for Wednesday’s first leg game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Three-star Reus targets World Cup after Dortmund leveller Football Three-star Reus targets World Cup after Dortmund leveller
Football: Griezmann "one of the world's best", says Simeone ahead of Barca battle Football Griezmann "one of the world's best", says Simeone ahead of Barca battle
Football: Liverpool up to second, Son rises as Spurs cruise Football Liverpool up to second, Son rises as Spurs cruise
Football: Last-gasp Dybala gives Juventus win and boost for Spurs trip Football Last-gasp Dybala gives Juventus win and boost for Spurs trip
Ayew Brothers: Andre and Jordan combo helps Swansea to solid victory Ayew Brothers Andre and Jordan combo helps Swansea to solid victory
Football: Salah hits 32nd goal of season as Liverpool go second Football Salah hits 32nd goal of season as Liverpool go second

Recommended Videos

Confirmed: Richmond Boakye Signs 3-Year Deal With Chinese Club Confirmed Richmond Boakye Signs 3-Year Deal With Chinese Club
Sports: Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL Sports Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL
Sports News: Social Media Troll Ghana Premier League's New Logo Sports News Social Media Troll Ghana Premier League's New Logo



Top Articles

1 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire for...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey signs new deal for Atletico Madridbullet
3 Stephen Appiah It all started when I left school with a friend to...bullet
4 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack five workersbullet
5 Milovan Rajevac Ex-Black Stars coach narrates how Asamoah Gyan...bullet
6 Star Madrid Zylofon Media release logo for new football teambullet
7 Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak’s manager vows his player...bullet
8 English Premier League Hazard and Morata hit the gym to...bullet
9 La Liga 'Invisible penalty' earns Las Palmas draw...bullet
10 Roc Nation Sports Lukaku joins Jay Z’s management agencybullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
3 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre...bullet
7 Video Watch goals and assists of Africa's most expensive playerbullet
8 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
10 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better...bullet

Football

Marco on the mark: Dortmund´s Marco Reus scored in the 1-1 draw with Leipzig on Saturday
Football Three-star Reus targets World Cup after Dortmnd leveller
Top of the charts -- Mohamed Salah moves level with Harry Kane on 24 Premier League goals this season
Football Liverpool up to second, Son rises as Spurs cruise
Di Maria could have a pivotal part to play as PSG look to overturn a 3-1 deficit next week against Real Madrid
Football Di Maria on the mark as PSG turn focus to Real
Hamburg's team reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match against Mainz 05 in Hamburg on March 3, 2018
Football Hamburg need 'miracle' to avoid relegation