The Ghana Football Association Communications Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara has confirmed that his outfit made a mistake in announcing Selas Tetteh as head coach of the Black Queens.

Ibrahim Sannie-Daara was speaking to Asempa FM when he did state that the coach in question was not spoken to concerning the job before the announcement.

Sellas Tetteh who led Ghana to win the u-20 world cup in 2009 was not consulted before the Ghana Football Association officially announced him as the substantive coach of the Black Queens.

“We made a mistake on the publication that Sellas Tetteh has been appointed to take over the Black Queens. We have not officially spoken to him on the coaching job,”

“It’s not that we are doubting his competence. He is a one of the finest coaches in the country, but no contract has been signed.”

The Ghana Football Association had been in a hunt to feel a void since coach Masud Didi Dramani left role as the Head Coach Black Queens to work with Danish club side Nordjaelland.

Mercy Tagoe who in the said publication was announced as the assistant coach of the Black Queens is currently with the team at the WAFU Championship in Cote D’Ivoire as interim Head Coach.