GFA opens application for five positions

The Ghana Football Association has opened application for five positions to help improve on its competitions.

A statement from Mr. Isaac Addo, General Secretary of the GFA listed the positions as; Deputy General Secretary in charge of competitions, Marketing Manager, Competitions Manager and Communications Manager in charge of Competitions.

According to the GFA, the above listed positions are full time, whilst that of the Referees Manager would be on contract basis.

This new move is geared towards the GFA quest to give its competitions namely FA Cup, Women’s League, the Ghana Premier League, National Division One League, etc a facelift.

The statement added all interest applicants must submit their application letters in addition to a CV, Reference letters and vision statement on the position of interest.