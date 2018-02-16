Home > Sports > Football >

GFA opens application for five positions


Ghana Premier League GFA opens application for five positions

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association has announced that officers are required for five (5) new positions

  • Published:
play GFA opens application for five positions
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Football Association has opened application for five positions to help improve on its competitions.

A statement from Mr. Isaac Addo, General Secretary of the GFA listed the positions as; Deputy General Secretary in charge of competitions, Marketing Manager, Competitions Manager and Communications Manager in charge of Competitions.

According to the GFA, the above listed positions are full time, whilst that of the Referees Manager would be on contract basis.

This new move is geared towards the GFA quest to give its competitions namely FA Cup, Women’s League, the Ghana Premier League, National Division One League, etc a facelift.

The statement added all interest applicants must submit their application letters in addition to a CV, Reference letters and vision statement on the position of interest.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Guardiola expresses sympathy as Bennell victims launch suit Football Guardiola expresses sympathy as Bennell victims launch suit
Football: Valverde hopeful Iniesta will stay at Barca amid China speculation Football Valverde hopeful Iniesta will stay at Barca amid China speculation
Football: Coutinho and Van Dijk transfers push January window to record Football Coutinho and Van Dijk transfers push January window to record
La Liga: Sulley Muntari takes Deportivo opportunity as Seedorf hands Ghanaian lifeline La Liga Sulley Muntari takes Deportivo opportunity as Seedorf hands Ghanaian lifeline
Football: Five things to watch out for in the Bundesliga Football Five things to watch out for in the Bundesliga
Football: PSG coach refuses 'future' talk after Real defeat Football PSG coach refuses 'future' talk after Real defeat

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football Pulse Sports Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football
Sports: Premier League Team of The Week Sports Premier League Team of The Week
Video: ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death



Top Articles

1 Wanda Chinese troubled conglomerate sells stake in Atletico Madridbullet
2 Money Fall On You Have a look at Jeffery Schlupp’s GHc 360k new carbullet
3 Sad Tale Dong Bortey needs GHC 200 to save mother from dyingbullet
4 Premier League Hull City player retires after deadly head...bullet
5 England Has Premier League TV bubble burst?bullet
6 Champions League Ronaldo scores twice as Real Madrid take...bullet
7 #EbonyReignsForever Asamoah Gyan's birthday wish for Ebony...bullet
8 England English Football Association signs agreements in Qatarbullet
9 Lovely Just beautiful photos of Abedi Pele’s daughter...bullet
10 La Liga Sulley Muntari takes Deportivo opportunity as...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
3 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
4 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
5 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
6 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
7 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
8 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has angrily dimissed suggestions his relationship with French midfielder Paul Pogba has broken down
Football Manchester United boss Mourinho slams Pogba 'lies'
Ghanaian player Thomas Partey (left)
Great Win Thomas Partey loving his football as Atletico make emphatic statement in Europa
 
Women's WAFU 2018 Losing to the host nation is no news-Black Queens Coach
Alex McLeish is in his second spell as Scotland manager
Football McLeish confirmed as new Scotland manager