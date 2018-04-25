Home > Sports > Football >

GFA refuse to give reason to George Afriyie sack


GFA's silence on this issue is becoming loud

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association evaded giving some clarity to the departure of GFA Vice President.

A statement which was issued by the Ghana Football Association Communication stated that George Afriyie was relieved of his post after an Executive Committee meeting which transpired on the 25 April,2018

Sannie Daara was speaking to the media when asked about the surprising departure of Kwesi Nyantakyi’s number 2 in the Ghana Football Association.

“I beg of you to respect the statement that we have put out and leave it as that.” The statement in itself was self-explanatory and that is how far we want to go.

“We said soon and soon can be today or tomorrow. It is up to the President of the Ghana Football Association to make the decision and that is all I have to say for that.”

Here is the statement released by the Ghana Football Association announcing the departure of George Afriyie

Mr. George Afriyie has been relieved of his duties as Vice president of the Ghana Football Association.

This decision was taken at an Executive Committee meeting of the Association held in Accra on Tuesday April 24.

A new Vice president will soon be announced .

It is will be interesting to see how things unfold at the Ghana Football Association in the coming weeks

