Home > Sports > Football >

GFA says the Zylofon Media deal satisfy all football lovers in Ghana


Ghana Premier League GFA says the Zylofon deal will benefit all football lovers in Ghana

Communications Director of the Ghana Football League has stated the deal with Zylofon Group will be sealed by next week

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Communication’s Director of the Ghana Football Association Ibrahim Sannie Daara has stated that Zylofon Media’s impending deal for the Ghana Premier League will benefit all football lovers.

Mr Sannie Daara was speaking to the media at the University of Professional Studies Special Congregation to confer the honorary doctorate degree to CAF President Ahmad Ahmad where he did say the deal is close to being sealed.

READ ALSO: Nyantakyi, Kwesi Appiah and other football officials to support CAF President's doctorate degree ceremony

“We are hoping by next week club’s will smile. Clubs in Ghana will smile and Football in Ghana will thrive. It is very far advanced”

“It is something that will satisfy all loving people who have been unhappy that we have not been able to find sponsorship for three years.

Mr Sannie Daara is hoping that this sponsorship will give other opportunity for others to sponsor

We hope this deal will open the floodgates for other sponsors to come on board. Football is the most lucrative program in television and Ghana is no exception.”

Where football and television come together to give a sponsor limitless number of exposure that they will have when they associate ourselves with the brand.”

It is a brand that co-operate Ghana has seen that is growing entertaining and catchy that other sponsors will want to associate with.

“We want to increase the revenue base for the league the revenue base for the league, revenue base for our clubs so that they can be paid decent wages to help maintain players in the league."

READ ALSO:Zylofon media to sponsor Ghana Premier League

Ghana Premier League has entered week 10 with AshantiGold on top of the league log.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: We are monitoring Albert Adomah-Ibrahim Tanko Ghanaian Players Abroad We are monitoring Albert Adomah-Ibrahim Tanko
Football: Marseille host Salzburg eyeing return to European glory days Football Marseille host Salzburg eyeing return to European glory days
Football: Football league satisfied over Mendes role at Wolves Football Football league satisfied over Mendes role at Wolves
UEFA Champions League: Mohammed Salah sets new African record in Champions League UEFA Champions League Mohammed Salah sets new African record in Champions League
Football: Spartak get stadium ban for racism, Zenit fined $1,600 Football Spartak get stadium ban for racism, Zenit fined $1,600
GFA President: Stop being Issa Hayatou and move on, Sefa Kayi tells Nyantakyi GFA President Stop being Issa Hayatou and move on, Sefa Kayi tells Nyantakyi

Recommended Videos

Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president
Let's Talk Sports: Would you advice your relative to play women's football in Ghana? Let's Talk Sports Would you advice your relative to play women's football in Ghana?



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Private Road Sheyi Adebayor completes road project leading to his...bullet
3 Video Adebayor celebrates construction of private road in Togobullet
4 Black Stars Huddersfied striker Collin Quaner chooses to play for...bullet
5 Premier League List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Yearbullet
6 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
7 Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after collapsing in...bullet
8 Europe's Topscorer Salah leads Messi in the run for...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid trio touch down in...bullet
10 English Premier League Christian Atsu ruled out of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

At UPSA Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law conferred on CAF President Ahmad
Mounted police escort a coach carrying the Liverpool team to the Champions League first leg semi-final against Roma at Anfield stadium
Football Liverpool fan fighting for his life after assault by Roma fans
President Akufo-Addo giving a speech at UPSA
Doctorate Degree Ghana's President Akufo-Addo present at ceremony honouring CAF President Ahmad Ahmad
At UPSA Nyantakyi, Kwesi Appiah and other football officials to support CAF President's doctorate degree ceremony