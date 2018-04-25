news

The Communication’s Director of the Ghana Football Association Ibrahim Sannie Daara has stated that Zylofon Media’s impending deal for the Ghana Premier League will benefit all football lovers.

Mr Sannie Daara was speaking to the media at the University of Professional Studies Special Congregation to confer the honorary doctorate degree to CAF President Ahmad Ahmad where he did say the deal is close to being sealed.

“We are hoping by next week club’s will smile. Clubs in Ghana will smile and Football in Ghana will thrive. It is very far advanced”

“It is something that will satisfy all loving people who have been unhappy that we have not been able to find sponsorship for three years.”

Mr Sannie Daara is hoping that this sponsorship will give other opportunity for others to sponsor

We hope this deal will open the floodgates for other sponsors to come on board. Football is the most lucrative program in television and Ghana is no exception.”

Where football and television come together to give a sponsor limitless number of exposure that they will have when they associate ourselves with the brand.”

It is a brand that co-operate Ghana has seen that is growing entertaining and catchy that other sponsors will want to associate with.

“We want to increase the revenue base for the league the revenue base for the league, revenue base for our clubs so that they can be paid decent wages to help maintain players in the league."

Ghana Premier League has entered week 10 with AshantiGold on top of the league log.