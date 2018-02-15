GFA urges government to employ local players

news

The spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association Sannie Darra is optimistic that the mass player exodus in the country will be arrested if government offer jobs to the players plying their trade in the country.

It is becoming a trend in Ghana that exciting players always seek greener pastures in some of th European leagues and even relatively weaker leagues.

And just after the end of last season, more than five best performer like Thomas Abbey (Egypt), Stephen Sarfo (Egypt), Samuel Sarfo (Iraq), Majeed Ashimeru (Austria), Isaac Twum (Norway), Joseph Paintsil (Hungary), Ahmed Toure (Cote d’Ivoire) have joined other leagues, hence depriving football loving fans the quality they look for in football games.

Sannie Darra, the spokesperson of the FA has made public outcry over this disturbing issue which tends to affect the quality of the Ghana Premier League.

“I brought this proposal of us getting governement to someway somehow to get the security forces to employ some of these players,” Mr. Daara told Accra-based Class FM.

“If you go to Ethiopia, apart from St. George’s, the rest of the clubs are all government-backed. If you go to Zambia, it’s the same.”