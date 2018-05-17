Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana back to top 50 in latest FIFA ranking


The Black Stars of Ghana have been rated the 50th best nation by FIFA.

Ghana have moved up on the ranking of nations by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) for the month of May.

Released on Thursday, the new table sees the Black Stars on the 50th spot, but they maintained their total accumulated points- 603 points.

The Black Stars were rated 51 in last month’s ranking, so their new position means thy have improved by one place.

However, Ghana who were not made busy within the period under review, like many other nations maintained the points they accumulated in the month of May.

On the African continent, Ghana are tied with their West African neighbours, Cameroon on the 7th position and they share the same place in the world ranking.

Tunisia are the highest ranked African country on the FIFA Ranking-14 position, while Germany maintained the top spot as world number one.

