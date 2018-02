24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The national U-17 Women’s national football tea were too good for Djibouti and they showed it by hitting 9 goals past their goalkeeper without reply at Djibouti City on Friday to make the second leg in Ghana a mere academic exercise.

The return leg will take place on 18 February at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Ghana booked a place in this stage of the qualifiers by thrashing Senegal 7-1 on aggregate.

The 2018 FIFA Women's World Cup will be hosted by Uruguay in November this year.

More to follow…