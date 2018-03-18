Ghana champions suffer 0-4 defeat in Algeria

Aduana Stars were handed a 0-4 defeat by E.S Setif of Algeria.
The Dormaa lads have therefore exited the competition on a 1-4 aggregate defeat and will now compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Setif opened the scoring in the 28 minute through Mourad Benayad, before he made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time.
And after the break the hosts added two more goals to put the game beyond the reach of Aduana to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Champions League.