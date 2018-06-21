Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana could lose rights to host Africa Women’s Championship


Reports suggest government’s decision to suspend all football activities in order to cleanse the game may hinder Ghana from hosting the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship.

Ghana could lose the right to host the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship (AWC) due to the ongoing rumblings between government and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Women’s Championship is scheduled to be hosted in Ghana in November, with preparations already underway.

However, reports suggest that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) could strip Ghana of the hosting rights.

This is due to the fallout between government and the GFA, which has led to the suspension of all football activities in the country.

The Ghana FA has been hit hard by an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which uncovered rots in the football fraternity.

The exposé, dubbed ‘Number 12’, implicated over 70 referees and football officials, including FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

And, it appears government’s decision to suspend all football activities in order to cleanse the game may hinder Ghana from hosting the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship.

CAF is reportedly closely monitoring the situation and could strip Ghana of the hosting rights if a swift resolution is not found.

