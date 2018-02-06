Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana defender Samuel Sarfo joins Iranian side


Ghana defender Samuel Sarfo joins Iranian side

Samuel Sarfo has completed his switch from Liberty Professionals to Saipa FC of Iran.

Ghana defender Samuel Sarfo joins Iranian side
Liberty Professionals skipper has joined Saipa FC in the Iranian topflight league from Ghana Premier League side based at Dansoman, Accra.

He is the latest of the long list of local stars who have chosen to ply their trade overseas in their quest to seek greener pastures.

Sarfo was one of the most enterprising defenders on the local scene and he added goal scoring to his defensive abilities to make him a reliable player for his side.

He represented Ghana in the 2017 WAFU Championship staged on home soil and with his contribution the teaM made Ghanaians proud by achieving ‘host and win’.

 Samuel Sarfo also caught the attention of the handlers of the senior national male football team of Ghana, Black Stars and made his debut in July last year against the USA.

