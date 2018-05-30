Ghana draw Uruguay, New Zealand and Finland in group A

news

Coach Evans Adotey’s charges have been paired with Uruguay, Finland and New Zealand in group C of the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

They will start their campaign with a tie against the South Americans, before they test the might of New Zealand and finish the group stage with Finland.

The tournament is set to kick off on November 13 and ends on December 1.

The tourney will be held in Uruguay.

Ghana made history in 2012, becoming the first African nation to win a medal in the competition when the finished third.