Ghana Football Awards successfully launched in Accra


Ghana Football Awards successfully launched in Accra

The Ghana Football Awards was formally launched on Friday, April 27, 2018 at the Samsung Premium Rooftop located on the Circle Ring Road in Accra.

Powered by the 24-hour sports channel Kwesé Free Sports and produced by AE Media Communications, the scheme will recognise the most outstanding Ghanaian football stakeholders over the season under review.

Nominees for the various categories - Ghana Footballer of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Future Star Award, Goalkeeper of the Year, Home-Based Player of the Year, Foreign-based Player of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year were all unveiled during the launch.

Members of the board for this prestigious award are former Black Stars players Augustine Arhinful, John Paintsil, Abukari Damba and veteran sports journalist Carl Tuffour.

Other members of the board include Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Gary Al-Smith, Saddick Adams, Samuel Bartels Veronica Commey, Felix Romark, and retired FIFA referee Alex Kotey.

The Ghana Football Awards gala night will be held in June and will form part of the build up to the 2018 World Cup.

Like the FIFA the Best Awards at the global level, the Ballon d’Or for Europe the CAF Awards in Africa, the Ghana Football Awards, has come to fill in a void in serving as a point of aspiration for Ghana’s footballers both home and abroad and across genders.

The franchise is set to become an annual tradition that will bring football lovers together with their stars for a night where debates will be settled amidst a celebration of the nation’s number one passion.

