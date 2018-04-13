Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana football awards to be launched on 27th April


New initiative Ghana football awards to be launched on 27th April

360 football awards to be launched on 27th April to bestow honour on football personalities prior to the World Cup

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian footballers, coaches and teams will be this June will be ecstatic with the advent of the maiden edition of the 360 Ghana Football Awards.

The scheme will look at the most outstanding Ghanaian football stakeholders over the season under review.

Powered by the 24-hour sports channel Kwesé Free Sports and produced by AE Media Communications, the awards will be duly launched on Friday, April 27, 2018 at the Samsung Premium Rooftop located on the Circle Ring Road in Accra.

READ ALSO: Deputy Sports Minister claims innocent amidst suspension

Nominees for the various categories which include Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Future Star Award, Goalkeeper of the Year, Home-Based Player of the Year, Foreign-based Player of the Year, Women’s Footballer of the Year and the flagship Ghana Footballer of the Year, will be unveiled.

The awards will be decided by a Board composed of accomplished former footballers, coaches, former referees and journalists.

The 360 Ghana Football Awards gala night will be held in June and will form part of the build up to the 2018 World Cup.

Like the FIFA Best Awards at the global level, the Ballon d’Or for Europe the CAF Awards in Africa, the 360 Ghana Football Awards, has come to fill in a void in serving as a point of aspiration for Ghana’s footballers both home and abroad and across genders.

READ ALSO:2018 u-­ 20 World Cup Black Princesses hope to embark on a European tour

The franchise is set to become an annual event that will inspire football lovers together with their stars for a night where debates will be settled amidst a celebration of the nation’s number one passion.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Europa League: Arsenal draw Atletico Madrid in Europa League semis UEFA Europa League Arsenal draw Atletico Madrid in Europa League semis
Goal Coast 2018: Ghanaians among African athletes who have vanished from camp at Commonwealth Games Goal Coast 2018 Ghanaians among African athletes who have vanished from camp at Commonwealth Games
European Football: This is the time for the Champions League and Europa League draws European Football This is the time for the Champions League and Europa League draws
Football: United uncertain over Old Trafford expansion Football United uncertain over Old Trafford expansion
Football: Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in Europa League semi-final Football Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in Europa League semi-final
Visa Scandal: Deputy Sports Minister claims innocent amid suspension over visa scandal Visa Scandal Deputy Sports Minister claims innocent amid suspension over visa scandal

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Gold Coast 2018 Deputy Sports Minister suspended over Commonwealth Games...bullet
2 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 6bullet
3 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s...bullet
4 Ghana Premier League Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Ebusua Dwarfsbullet
5 Scoring Hero This Ghanaian got a huge cash reward in UAE because...bullet
6 XL VRS XXXXL Ibrahimovic meets his match in Los Angelesbullet
7 Video Journalist hospitalized after attempting Ronaldo’s...bullet
8 Champions League Last-gasp Ronaldo penalty takes Real into...bullet
9 Ghana Premier League Accra Hearts of Oak outclass WA All...bullet
10 Champions League 'Referee has garbage bag instead of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
7 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

Real Madrid flirted with disaster in their Champions League quarter-final before Cristiano Ronaldo's late penalty against Juventus earned them a spot in the last four
Champions League Holders Real confident ahead of semi-final draw
Brazilian defender Naldo scored the goal that sealed a remarkable 4-4 draw for Schalke in the Ruhr Derby last November after Borussia Dortmund had led 4-0
Bundesliga Dortmund out to settle score in derby duel at Schalke
Juventus' Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (3L) argues with British referee Michael Oliver during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid in Madrid on April 11, 2018
Serie A Juventus set to unleash fury on seventh straight title bid
Roller-coaster: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp Manager welcomes consistency from maturing Liverpool