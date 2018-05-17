Ghana goalie Razak Brimah shares selfie Lionel Messi

Razak Brimah and Lionel Messi had good time at the Soccer City Stadium in South Afrca.
The Catalans defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 on Wednesday in an international friendly game courtesy of goals from Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez, and Andre Gomes, with Sibusiso Vilakazi giving the hosts the consolation.
READ MORE: Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame Kayi
Razak Brimah who is currently the third goalkeeper of the South African champions wasn’t fielded, but he wouldn’t leave the stadium without taking a selfie with Lionel Messi.
Barcelona were invited to South Africa by Patrice Motsepe, the owner of Sundowns to promote his foundation.