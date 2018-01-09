Ghana Premier League :  I want AshGold to settle players before I sign a contract with them - CK Akonnor

news

Former Black Stars skipper Charles K Akonnor has stated that he would want Ashantigold to fulfill their financial obligations with the players before he signs an official contract with the Obuasi-based club.

Coach Akonnor took over the club he once played for as head coach when the side were fighting a relegation battle in the 2016/2017 season. Akonnor came from Dreams FC and has managed to rescue the side from the relegation dog fight.

Akonnor is interested in permanently committing to the club but has clearly stated that he needs a happy group of players to work with as they go into the 2017/2018 season.

“One of the reasons I have not signed a contract is that I want them to settle the players first so that they will be happy”.

“We start a lot of happiness and we have the whole team to perform very well.” We are working hard on it and I believe that men of AshantiGold will deliver.

I am hopeful that before the season starts everyone in the team including myself will be settled so that we have a good start next season.”

Akonnor also spoke on the fact that the team needed new players on board improve their chances of having a better season.

“We are also looking to have new players on board and in all this you need money. This will ensure that we have a good start next season.”