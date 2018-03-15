Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana Premier League to begin this weekend


Ghana Premier League 2017/2018 GPL season to begin this weekend

Ghana Premier League is set to commence this weekend after injuction appeal dismissed

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Football Association has announced that the Ghana Premier League is set to commence this coming weekend

The announcement comes after the courts dismissed Olympics appeal for an interlocutory injunction on the Ghana Premier League on Thursday 15 March,2018.

READ ALSO:Court dismisses Great Olympics second injunction

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Mr Isaac Addo it was announced that the league will then begin on 17 March 2018.

“Pursuant to today’s court ruling in the matter of Accra Great Olympics FC Limited vs. the Ghana Football Association, please be informed that the 2017/18 League season shall kick off effective Saturday March 17, 2017 at all the centers.”

READ ALSO:Court dismisses Olympics second injunction

The 2017/18 Ghana Premier League was initially set to start on 13 February,2018 but has stalled due to court suit which had to be settled with Accra Great Olympics.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Juve coach Allegri makes up with shirty Benatia Football Juve coach Allegri makes up with shirty Benatia
Breaking FIFA Rules: Ghanaian player Dominic Oduro could cause Manchester City a transfer ban Breaking FIFA Rules Ghanaian player Dominic Oduro could cause Manchester City a transfer ban
Black Stars: Ghana ranked 54th in latest FIFA ranking Black Stars Ghana ranked 54th in latest FIFA ranking
Football: England must learn to live without Kane - Southgate Football England must learn to live without Kane - Southgate
Football: Bayern star Thiago gets all clear after injury scare Football Bayern star Thiago gets all clear after injury scare
Football: Dubai, Russian and US interest in AC Milan - reports Football Dubai, Russian and US interest in AC Milan - reports

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today
Sports: Team Of The Week 12.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 12.3.18
Video: Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0



Top Articles

1 UEFA Champions League 24-year-old Chelsea fan dies in Kumasi after...bullet
2 Check My Ride! Mubarak Wakaso shows off camouflage Benz on social mediabullet
3 Video Wilfred Bony is crazy about Gyan and Stonebwoy’s ‘Dirty Enemies’bullet
4 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire...bullet
5 UEFA Champions League These 8 clubs have qualified for quartersbullet
6 Ghana Premier League Hearts release list of registered players...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in...bullet
8 Oops! Neymar’s tribute to Stephen Hawking gone wrong as...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Check out pictures and videos that...bullet
10 Photo Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by...bullet

Top Videos

1 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty...bullet
2 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
3 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
4 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
5 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
6 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
7 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
8 Football Lukaku’s ‘voodoo message’ led to Everton exitbullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

"VAR is something positive that will bring much more to the transparency of football," said Gianni Infantino ahead of the FIFA Council meeting starting Friday
Football FIFA to give VAR green light at World Cup
England manager Gareth Southgate
Football England 'desperate' to attend World Cup despite Russia tensions
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss the China Cup
Football Ramsey to miss China Cup, Bale in Wales squad
Olympics case dismissed
Ghana Premier League Court dismisses Great Olympics second injunction