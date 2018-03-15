Ghana Premier League to begin this weekend

news

The Ghana Football Association has announced that the Ghana Premier League is set to commence this coming weekend

The announcement comes after the courts dismissed Olympics appeal for an interlocutory injunction on the Ghana Premier League on Thursday 15 March,2018.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Mr Isaac Addo it was announced that the league will then begin on 17 March 2018.

“Pursuant to today’s court ruling in the matter of Accra Great Olympics FC Limited vs. the Ghana Football Association, please be informed that the 2017/18 League season shall kick off effective Saturday March 17, 2017 at all the centers.”

The 2017/18 Ghana Premier League was initially set to start on 13 February,2018 but has stalled due to court suit which had to be settled with Accra Great Olympics.