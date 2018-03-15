Ghana ranked 54 in latest FIFA ranking

The Black Stars are unchanged in the FIFA ranking for the month of March.
The Black Stars also maintained their 8 place on the continent of Africa.
READ MORE: 24-year-old Chelsea fan dies in Kumasi after Barcelona defeat
Tunisia are continuing to fly high as Africa’s top ranked nation, with Senegal coming second and Senegal, DR Congo, Morocco, Egypt, Cameroon and Nigeria following in that order.
Meanwhile the top five sides Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium still maintain their positions.