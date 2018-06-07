Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana rises ahead of Nigeria in the FIFA ranking


Black Stars Ghana rises ahead of Nigeria in the FIFA ranking

Ghana moves to 47th in the FIFA ranking

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Black Stars beat Japan 2-0 in a friendly game in preparation to the World Cup and that has seen Ghana move up three places to go above their archrivals.

The ranking will now mean that Ghana is now Tunisia, with Senegal, DR Congo, Morocco, Egypt and Ghana.

READ ALSO:Kwesi Appiah makes four changes to Black Stars team for Iceland clash

Defending champions Germany still lead the World rankings with Brazil, Belgium Portugal and Argentina following suit.

 World Cup host nation Russia meanwhile slide to 70th position after a seven-game winless streak. They kick off the tournament against Saudi Arabia on June 14

Here is the position for the top 10 teams in the world for the month if June.

1. Germany

2. Brazil

3. Belgium

4. Portugal

5. Argentina

6. Switzerland

7. France

8. Poland

9. Chile

10. Spain

READ ALSO:Ghanaians attack Asamoah Gyan for trying to remind them on the Iceland game

Here is the top 10 list in Africa

21. Tunisia (14)

27. Senegal (28)

38. DR Congo (38)

41. Morocco (42)

45. Egypt (46)

47. Ghana (51)

48. Nigeria (47)

49. Cameroon (50)

52. Burkina Faso (54)

64. Mali (67)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: Kevin-Prince Boateng throws shade at GFA following Anas exposé #Number12 Kevin-Prince Boateng throws shade at GFA following Anas exposé
Breaking News!!! GFA dissolved by Ghana government Breaking News!!! GFA dissolved by Ghana government
Football: Spaniard Velazquez appointed Udinese coach Football Spaniard Velazquez appointed Udinese coach
Iceland vs Ghana: Kwesi Appiah makes four changes to Black Stars team for Iceland clash Iceland vs Ghana Kwesi Appiah makes four changes to Black Stars team for Iceland clash
Football: MP calls for independent checks on football head injuries Football MP calls for independent checks on football head injuries
Football: The weird to the wonderful -- football pitches of the world Football The weird to the wonderful -- football pitches of the world

Recommended Videos

Kwasi Nyantakyi: Nana Addo sold his family properties to win the elections Kwasi Nyantakyi Nana Addo sold his family properties to win the elections
Anas Expose 12: Dissolve GFA, suspend league – Sefa Kayi Anas Expose 12 Dissolve GFA, suspend league – Sefa Kayi
Anas Number 12: Top 5 notable Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas Exposé Anas Number 12 Top 5 notable Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas Exposé



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas...bullet
4 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by...bullet
5 #Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was...bullet
6 Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera...bullet
7 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left...bullet
8 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun of Ghana not being at the...bullet
9 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
10 #Number 12 Top 5 famous Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

The Premier League acquired a new television broadcaster when on-line giant Amazon bought the rights to show two rounds of matches.
Football Amazon to livestream Premier League in online shakeup
Number 12 expose Ghanaians attack Asamoah Gyan for trying to remind them on the Iceland game
Amazon will exclusively livestream all 10 matches over a bank holiday period and another 10 during the first midweek fixture programme in December, the BBC reported
Football Amazon to livestream Premier League in online shakeup
Number 12 Parliament sets up 7 man committee to investigate the GFA