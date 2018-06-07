Ghana rises ahead of Nigeria in the FIFA ranking

news

The Ghana Black Stars beat Japan 2-0 in a friendly game in preparation to the World Cup and that has seen Ghana move up three places to go above their archrivals.

The ranking will now mean that Ghana is now Tunisia, with Senegal, DR Congo, Morocco, Egypt and Ghana.

Defending champions Germany still lead the World rankings with Brazil, Belgium Portugal and Argentina following suit.

World Cup host nation Russia meanwhile slide to 70th position after a seven-game winless streak. They kick off the tournament against Saudi Arabia on June 14

Here is the position for the top 10 teams in the world for the month if June.

1. Germany

2. Brazil

3. Belgium

4. Portugal

5. Argentina

6. Switzerland

7. France

8. Poland

9. Chile

10. Spain

Here is the top 10 list in Africa

21. Tunisia (14)

27. Senegal (28)

38. DR Congo (38)

41. Morocco (42)

45. Egypt (46)

47. Ghana (51)

48. Nigeria (47)

49. Cameroon (50)

52. Burkina Faso (54)

64. Mali (67)